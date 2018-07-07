Florida man gouges home invader's eyes

(RNN) - Richard Golden described himself as “the beast” after an encounter with a burglar on Saturday

Golden told WJXT he was sitting at home in Jacksonville, FL, when he heard his glass door break. Then, a man with a rifle demanded money.

"He hit me in the head with a rifle and at the exact time, a buddy of mine happened to come up and distract him. When he distracted him, I made my move. I grabbed him and locked the gun in," Golden told local media.

Golden put the suspect in a headlock and poked his fingers in his eyes.

"I sat on him and gouged him in his eyes until the cops got here. I was beating him with his own gun until the police got here," Golden said.

Golden’s front gate was left open during the scuffle, so one of his dogs ran away. He also suffered scratches on his arms.

Police identified the suspect as Timothy Hinson. He was treated for his injuries and taken to jail.

He is being held on a $250,000 and has a court appearance on July 30.

