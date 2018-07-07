Spring Garden church fire ruled accidental

A fire at Faith Baptist Church on Saturday has been ruled accidental.

The fire was limited to the fellowship hall, which is separate from the sanctuary. Spring Garden FD say the church was holding a fish fry in the building, but the cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

The call was received around 6:30 this evening.

Faith Baptist Church is located on Hwy 278.

