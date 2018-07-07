Crews battling fire at Spring Garden church

The Spring Garden Fire Department is working a fire at Faith Baptist Church.

The fire is limited to the fellowship hall, which is separate from the sanctuary. Spring Garden FD say the church was holding a fish fry in the building, but the cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

The call was received around 6:30 this evening.

Faith Baptist Church is located on Hwy 278.

This story is developing

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.