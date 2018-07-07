Crews battling fire at Spring Garden church

The fire is limited to the fellowship hall, which is separate from the sanctuary. Spring Garden FD say the church was holding a fish fry in the building, but the cause of the fire has not been confirmed.More >>
It was over 50 years ago today - a handful of high schoolers walked into a store in Bessemer in hopes of integrating a lunch counter.More >>
Deputies arrested and charged Addie Ann Brooks, 33, after a photo was posted on Facebook of her illegally dumping a dead dog on Cut-Off Road.More >>
This evening's storms and showers are tracking west across the area.More >>
When it comes to baseball, it doesn’t get much better than playing at the oldest ball park in America. On Saturday, The Tennessee Association of Vintage Baseball played an exhibition game at Rickwood Field.More >>
