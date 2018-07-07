FIRST ALERT: Stormy pattern continue several more days

We’ve got more heavy rain and storms impacting West Alabama this evening. An additional shower or storm can’t be ruled out overnight, although the coverage should gradually decrease area-wide after midnight. The general motion of the wet weather has been westerly however, by tomorrow the wet weather will start to take on a more southeast to northwest motion.

The stormy pattern we’re in will continue for several more days. A front stalled over the state will help set the stage for another good coverage of scattered storms and showers for Sunday and Monday. Some storms may be very strong, with gusty winds, heavy rain, intense lightning and possibly small hail. It’s going to continue to feel quite steamy, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points will remain high through next week, so unfortunately we won’t catch a break in the humidity anytime soon. The storm chances may back off some by mid-week. That being said, we will still have some heat activated downpours and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Feels-like temperatures will reach triple digits at times tomorrow and throughout next week, so take it extra easy out there and stay well hydrated. The rain development will likely start around 11 a.m. each day and peak during the afternoon and evening. Welcome to the dog days of summer!

TROPICAL UPDATE: Beryl is about 600 miles ESE of the Lesser Antilles and the system has weakened into a tropical storm. Beryl is expected to remain a tropical storm as it crosses into the Caribbean, however unfavorable developmental conditions will cause the system to continue to weaken. We may have tropical storm Chris soon off the coast of the Carolinas. This system is expected to move away from the United States over time and strengthen into a hurricane. You can track the latest tropical developments on the WBRC First Alert Weather App and I will also have updates after baseball tonight. Check in with us for a radar update and forecast update on WBRC. Have a great evening!

