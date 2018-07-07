Sanchez sharp as Braves beat Brewers 5-1 to snap skid - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sanchez sharp as Braves beat Brewers 5-1 to snap skid

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash). Atlanta Braves' Anibal Sanchez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash). Atlanta Braves' Anibal Sanchez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Milwaukee.
(AP Photo/Aaron Gash). Atlanta Braves' Anibal Sanchez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash). Atlanta Braves' Anibal Sanchez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Milwaukee.
(AP Photo/Aaron Gash). Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash). Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Milwaukee.
(AP Photo/Aaron Gash). Atlanta Braves' Johan Camargo, left, is congratulated by Eric Young, right, after hitting a two-run single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash). Atlanta Braves' Johan Camargo, left, is congratulated by Eric Young, right, after hitting a two-run single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Milwaukee.
(AP Photo/Aaron Gash). Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash). Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Wilkerson pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Milwaukee.

By COLIN FLY
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Anibal Sanchez abruptly ended Atlanta's season-long losing streak.

Sanchez pitched effectively into the seventh and Freddie Freeman added three hits, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

"I know the potential for this team to be in the playoffs is really high," Sanchez said. "I've been in October games. I can bring a lot of things to October."

Sanchez (4-2) retired 19 in a row at one point to help snap Atlanta's season high four-game skid. The veteran right-hander exited with two outs in the seventh after being hit by a liner on his right side near his hip. A red welt was visible on his back, but he said afterward he was fine.

"He never throws a pitch I don't think that he doesn't know where he wants to put it," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Sanchez struck out six in a row at one point. But after two easy outs in the seventh, his day ended quickly following a walk to Hernan Perez.

Perez stole second, and Brad Miller's line drive deflected off Sanchez and out of shortstop Dansby Swanson's reach to cut Atlanta's lead to 2-1.

Sanchez didn't appear too shaken up - smiling and getting high fives from the Braves dugout after exiting. Reliever Dan Winkler came in and recorded the final out of the inning.

Sanchez allowed one run off two hits and a walk. He finished with eight strikeouts.

"It's fun to be able to play behind that," Swanson said. "He's been tremendous."

WILKERSON'S WOES

Brewers spot starter Aaron Wilkerson's tough day actually started on Friday.

His original flight was delayed after getting called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs, so he instead traveled from Colorado Springs to Houston then Chicago. He arrived in Milwaukee at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"And, they lost my bags on the way," he said. "It was kind of a rough one. But, it's not an excuse for anything."

Wilkerson (0-1) had taken the rotation turn of Brent Suter, who went on the 10-day disabled list with left forearm tightness on Friday.

Johan Camargo's two-run single off Wilkerson gave Atlanta the lead in the first. Wilkerson allowed two runs off four hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.

FLEET-FOOTED FREEMAN

Freeman and Nick Markakis added consecutive run-scoring triples in the eighth as Atlanta scored three times in the inning to put the game out of reach.

Freeman came into the game in a slump, batting .159 over his last 17 games before his three-hit performance.

"I'm starting to feel a little better," Freeman said. "I'm seeing pitches, not swinging at balls in the batter's box. That helps."

QUICK NICK

Sanchez benefited from a heads up defensive play from Markakis in right field in the first inning. With runners on first and second, Travis Shaw flared a ball that should've loaded the bases.

Instead, Jesus Aguilar, at first, didn't read the play quickly enough and Markakis fired a strike to Swanson at second base for the first of Sanchez's 19 straight outs.

"Travis hit a ball that Aggie just didn't get a good read on," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "That was our opportunity against Sanchez, for sure."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: Rookie LF Ronald Acuna Jr. was out of the lineup after leaving with left groin tightness on Friday night.

Brewers: CF Lorenzo Cain (left groin strain) is close to returning from the 10-day disabled list and could be activated as soon as Sunday. ... LF Ryan Braun was a late scratch in the starting lineup with tightness in his right side, but pinch hit in the ninth. ... RHP Jorge Lopez was recalled for the fifth time this year to provide pitching depth. Infielder Nate Orf was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Sean Newcomb (8-3, 3.10 ERA) looks to bounce back Sunday after allowing five runs without getting out of the third inning in an 8-5 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday. RHP Junior Guerra (5-5, 2.87) goes for Milwaukee and is holding opponents to a .217 average in 16 starts this year.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Behind Ocasio-Cortez's upset victory, an unconventional crew

    Behind Ocasio-Cortez's upset victory, an unconventional crew

    Saturday, July 7 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-07-07 17:28:26 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-07-08 02:32:49 GMT
    (Ocasio2018/Corey Torpie via AP). In this June 27, 2018 photo provided by Ocasio2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, 28, celebrates her Democratic congressional primary victory over 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley with campaign manager Virginia Ramos R...(Ocasio2018/Corey Torpie via AP). In this June 27, 2018 photo provided by Ocasio2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, 28, celebrates her Democratic congressional primary victory over 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley with campaign manager Virginia Ramos R...
    Energy healer. Heavy metal singer. Food blogger. Meet the offbeat campaign staff that helped propel Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez into the national political spotlight.More >>
    Energy healer. Heavy metal singer. Food blogger. Meet the offbeat campaign staff that helped propel Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez into the national political spotlight.More >>

  • Kids as young as 1 in US court, awaiting reunion with family

    Kids as young as 1 in US court, awaiting reunion with family

    Saturday, July 7 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-07-07 17:48:31 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-07-08 02:32:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, Christian, from Honduras, recounts his separation from his child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House,in El Paso, Texas. A judge has put off at least unti...
    A 1-year-old playing with a ball and a 7-year-old girl in a pink bow and dress were among the children who went before an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday as a deadline to reunite them with their parents looms.More >>
    A 1-year-old playing with a ball and a 7-year-old girl in a pink bow and dress were among the children who went before an immigration judge in Phoenix on Friday as a deadline to reunite them with their parents looms.More >>

  • Anti-violence protesters shut down part of Chicago freeway

    Anti-violence protesters shut down part of Chicago freeway

    Saturday, July 7 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-07-07 15:28:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-07-08 02:32:03 GMT
    (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016 file photo, The Rev. Michael Pfleger, center, Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, and state Sen. Jacqueline Collins, right, led hundreds in a march down Michigan Avenue, carrying crosses for ...(Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016 file photo, The Rev. Michael Pfleger, center, Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, and state Sen. Jacqueline Collins, right, led hundreds in a march down Michigan Avenue, carrying crosses for ...
    Protesters plan to shut down a major Chicago interstate on Saturday in an effort to increase pressure on public officials to address the gun violence that's claimed hundreds of lives in some of the city's poorest...More >>
    Protesters plan to shut down a major Chicago interstate on Saturday in an effort to increase pressure on public officials to address the gun violence that's claimed hundreds of lives in some of the city's poorest neighborhoods.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly