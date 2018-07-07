FIRST ALERT: Stormy pattern continues several more days

SCATTERED STORMS LIKELY: The stormy summer pattern will continue for several more days. This evening's storms and showers are tracking west across the area. Some may be strong with gusty winds, intense lightning, and small hail. The storms will thin out in coverage tonight, however I can’t rule out a stray shower or storm past midnight. A front stalled over the state will help set the stage for another good coverage of scattered storms and showers tomorrow and on Monday. It’s going to continue to feel quite steamy, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points will remain high through next week, so unfortunately we won’t catch a break in the humidity anytime soon. The storm chances may back off some by mid-week. That being said, we will still have some heat activated downpours and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Feels-like temperatures will reach triple digits at times tomorrow and throughout next week so take it extra easy out there and stay well hydrated. The rain development will likely start around 11 a.m. each day and peak during the afternoon and evening.

TROPCIAL UPDATE: Beryl is about 600 miles ESE of the Lesser Antilles and the system has weakened into a tropical storm. Beryl is expected to remain a tropical storm as it crosses into the Caribbean, however unfavorable developmental conditions will cause the system to continue to weaken. We may have tropical storm Chris soon off the coast of the Carolinas. This system is expected to move away from the United States over time and strengthen into a hurricane. You can track the latest tropical developments on the WBRC First Alert Weather App and I will also have updates after baseball tonight. Check in with us for a radar update and forecast update on WBRC. Have a great evening!

