The best ‘Pokémon Go’ tips and tricks

Pokmon Gobecame a cultural phenomenon in 2016 bygiving everyone the chance to“catch ’em all.” In augmented reality (AR), you wander around your city and neighborhood to find and catch as many virtual pocket monstersas possible.

Despitehow simple the game mechanics seem, there are still ways to play the game well, and developer Niantic has introduced a lot of new features since the game’s launch two years ago. Whether youhave yet to begin amassing yourcollection, or you are well on your way to filling out your Pokdex, this article will break down all the game’s nuancesand various ways to play.

How to find the best wild Pokmon

Pokmon Gowants you to get up on your feet and ventureinto the real world, and it spreads different kinds of Pokmon around loosely based on your real-life location. In town, grass- and normal-type Pokmon will often appear. If you go near water or out at night, however, you’re likely to encounter water-based and psychicPokmon, respectively. There’s an element of randomness involved as well; sometimes water Pokmon appear in locations without water nearby, for instance, so what you find is not entirely based on your geographical location.

Checking your local parks is a must, because Niantic often uses these to create “nests” of specific types ofPokmon, so they’ll appear much more frequently in those places. WhatPokmon appears at what nest rotates over time, though, so get what you need quick, because you never know when a Dratini nest might suddenly turn into a Pikachu nest.

Here are some tips forfinding Pokmon

Tip #1: Whenever a Pokmon appears, as long as it’s on screen, you can tap it to begin the catching process — no matter how far away it is from you.

Tip #2:Don’t give up if a Pokmon flees while you’re tryingto catch it. It may reappearon the map, so you may get another chance.

Tip #3: Use Incense and Lure modules! Incense is a consumableitem you can earn by leveling up, or purchase fromthe Pokmon Goshop. Itattracts Pokmon to you, naturally increasing your odds of spottinga rare Pokmon. It alsolowers the probability of them fleeing.

Lure modules work in a similar way, but are appliedto a PokStop rather than a player. TheyattractPokmon to a specificlocation for 30 minutes, and in doing so, benefit all players in the area. So,if you see a spot on your map with pink confetti-like animation, go there for a better chance at finding Pokmon. Addsomeincense, and you’re likely to be swarmed by the little monsters.

Tip #4:Tune in for monthly community days and other Niantic events. These are always broadcast in yourPokmon Goapp, and often focus onPokmon from a particular region or of a particular type. The community day each month is a great way to get out and catch a specific, usually rare, kind ofPokmon as well. Keep an eye out for special events to quickly find lots ofPokmon and jump-start the path to some evolutions.

How to pick the best starter Pokmon

Like in the classic handheld video game series, you begin your adventure by picking astarter. At first, you will be surrounded with the three classic starter Pokmon: Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander. Choosing a starter isn’t too important, as you’ll find higher-level Pokmon very soon in the game at this point in Pokmon Go‘s life, so your best bet is picking a starter Pokmon you have a good chance of evolving quickly. WhichPokmon you choose should depend on where you live; if you’re in a hotter, drier climate, a Charmander is the better choice; Squirtle if you’re near water; Bulbasaur if you’re in a more temperate, grassy area. Picking thePokmon that fits your area increases the likelihood that you’ll be able to find and catch more Charmanders, Squirtles or Bulbasaurs in order to earn candies and evolve your starters into more powerfulPokmon sooner. We’ll get into evolution as bit more later.

There is also a hidden fourth starter, Pikachu. You have to follow some simple, but specific steps in order to get the electric mouse to appear — thankfully, we’ve got a detailed guide describing exactly what to do.

How to find legendary and rare Pokmon

Pokmon Go now has a huge number ofPokmon in the game, spanning various regions and editions ofPokmon. Most are pretty common and will pop up in the wild in various places, but there are several that are harder to come by. One rare Pokmon, Ditto, mimics other Pokmon, so you’ll sometimes catch a very common Pokmon like Ratata, only for it to transform into a Ditto. And special LegendaryPokmon, like Moltres, Articuno and Zapdos, require special actions to find and capture.

There are two primary ways to get many rare or LegendaryPokmon: Raids and Research. Raids are gym battles in which players team up to take down a super-powerfulPokmon. When a raid appears at a gym, thePokmon it features will have a power ranking. High-level players can usually take down relatively low-rankedPokmon, with levels between 1 and 3 (of 5), by themselves, but you’ll need friends or other players for tougher battles — often quite a few of them. If you’re short onPokmon Go-playing friends, try googling forPokmon Go Discord servers for your area to find other players to team up with. If you successfully finish a raid, you’ll have a chance to catch thePokmon you defeated, which is a great way to get tougher, rarer and LegendaryPokmon in your collection. (There’s a whole section on how raids work later in this guide.)

There’s also a new “Field Research” mechanic inPokmon Gothat basically provides daily activities for players to complete and keep them busy in the game. Field Research assignments get dished out atPokStops, and you can work on three at a time. They usually require you to do things like catch a certain amount ofPokmon, win gym battles or participate in raids, or make special throws. When you complete a Field Research assignment, you’ll receive a reward of items, or sometimes, a chance to catch a specificPokmon.

You can complete one Field Research assignment per day to earn a stamp, which tracks your research over time. Complete a collection of seven stamps, and you’ll earn a special reward — which is usually a chance to catch a LegendaryPokmon that was previously only available if you completed a raid. You’ll want to keep the research flowing to get your chance at some rarePokmon, but be careful not to waste your stamps by accepting rewards for multiple Field Research assignments on the same day.

There are also a number of Pokmon that are region-specific: Tauros can only be found in North America; Farfetch’d is exclusive to Asia; Khengaskan roams solely inNew Zealand and Australia; and Mr. Mime only hangs out in the European wilds. These designationsonly apply to finding them in the wild, though. Everyonecan randomly hatch Tauros, Farfetch’d, and Kengaskan from 5km eggs and Mr. Mime from 10km eggs, no matter where they are.

How to reliably catch Pokmon

The entire point of Pokmon Gois to catch Pokmon — and you’ll find tons of the critters while out and about. When one appears, your phone will vibrate, and you’ll see them on the map. Tap one to begin the capture sequence, which will require you to flickPokballs(or great balls and ultra balls) at the Pokmon on yourscreen. Below are some tips on howto successfully capture them.

Tip #1: Acolored ring will appear around the Pokmon you’re trying to catch. Different colors denote the likelihood of catching the Pokmon, with green being theeasiest and red the most difficult. You can increase your chances by switching to a strongerPokball if you have it, which will cause the ring’s color to change toward the easier colors.

Tip #2: As you hold down the Pokball, the colored ring will go from large to small. You want yourPokball to land on the Pokmon inside that circle, and the smaller the better. CatchingPokmon is based on a probability calculation the game is doing behind the scenes, and it takes into account whichPokball you use, how small the circle is, whether you land your ball inside it, how you throw the ball, and whether you use any items. If you land your ball inside the circle when it’s large, you’ll execute a “Good” throw, but getting it inside the circle when it’s small will give you an “Excellent” throw, which is more likely to be successful.The smaller the circle, the more experience points you get for hitting it on target, as well.

Tip #3: Get good at curveball throws. If you rotate your finger over yourPokball, you can spin it on the screen. When you throw a spinningPokball, it’ll curve toward your target. This can help you finesse a shot to get it inside the circle, but more importantly, curveballs add a little bit to your probability of catching the Pokmon.

Tip #4:You can use Berries on Pokmon to make them easier to catch. Razz Berries are your go-to berry, as they’ll increase the probability of a successful catch, but depending on your situation, you might want to use others. Golden Razz Berries greatly increase your chances of a successful catch, while Nanab Berries will calm down feisty Pokmon so you have an easier chance of making a successful throw. Pinap Berries increase the number of candies you get for your catch, so they’re good if you’re working on a particular evolution. Berries are a random drop from Pokstops, a reward for increasing your trainer level and for completing Field Research, and can come from gifts received from people on your Friends list. Use them by tapping on the backpack icon when attempting to catch a Pokmon.

Tip #5: Pokmon will sometimes move to avoid Pokballs, or even use an attack to deflect them. Pay attention to their movements so you don’t waste too many Pokballs trying to catch them. Their distance to you can also affect how quickly you can capture them — close is easy, but when they are further it can be trickier. Nanab Berries can help with this by calmingPokmon down.

Tip #6: Especially when you’re new to the game, youshould generally catch everyPokmon you see. While you don’t need (or want) 100 Pidgies, you can transferyour extras to Professor Willow for more experience points, Stardust, and Pokmon candies, which let you level upand evolve your Pokmon. (We’ll talk about that more in a minute.)

Tip #7: If you’re having trouble catching the Pokmon due to its position on your screen, or you simply don’t want to be pointing your phone at random angles to find them, turn off AR mode. This can help make catching Pokmon easier especially while walking as they will stay centered on the screen (you’ll also cut down on Pokmon Go‘s battery drain). This doessacrifice some of the game’scharm, but it pays to have stability when you’re trying capture that coveted Dragonite.

Tip #8:Pay attention to the weather. Niantic’s new weather system changes whichPokmon are likely to appear based on what the conditions of the day are, and you can find out how weather changes things by tapping the new weather icon in the top-right corner of the screen when on the world map.Pokmon effected by the weather will be ringed in white when you see them on the map, and you’ll get bonuses for catching them.

How to train and evolve your Pokmon

Your goal may be catching one of every Pokmon, but you need to grab many Pokmon to be successful inPokmon Go.The only way to power up and evolve your Pokmon is by feeding them candies and Stardust, which are collected by catching Pokmon, hatching Pokmon, making aPokmon your buddy and walking with it, and by transferring them to Professor Willow. You can transferPokmon you don’t want by highlighting them on thePokmon menu screen and choosing the “Transfer” menu option, and you can evolvePokmon by choosing “Evolve” when you select one on thePokmon menu.

Evolving your Pokmon is one of the main goals of the game, but it takes effort. In order to evolve, say, an Eevee, you will need 25 Eevee candies, which only come from catching or hatching Eevees, or Pokmon that evolve from Eevee. Every Eevee you catch nets you three candies, and transferring themgrants you another per transferred Pokmon. So, for each extra Eevee you catch and transfer, you get four candies, meaning you’ll need to catch seven Eevees in total to evolve just one.

DifferentPokmon evolutions require different amounts ofcandies. Evolving a Ghastly to Haunter, for example, only requires 25 Ghastly candies, whereas evolving a Haunter to a Gengar will require another 100 Ghastly candies. If you want to evolve a Magikarp to aGyarados, you’ll need a whopping 400 Magikarp candies.

Buddies:Niantic added a system toPokmon Go that lets you earn candies for a specificPokmon type even without catching it, but it can be a tedious process. It’s called the Buddy system, and it lets you designate onePokmon to act as your “buddy.” when you walk around the world. All that means is thatPokmon Go tracks the distance you walk, and every time you hit a certain milestone, you earn one candy of your BuddyPokmon’s type. DifferentPokmon have different distances of travel required to earn a candy, with rare ones requiring more walking. You should always have a buddy set, since you’ll passively addPokmon candies to your inventory, and this can help you get some of those key evolutions a little faster.

ANote about evolving Eevees:Unlike in the main Pokmon video games, which require you to give Eevee a special elemental stone to evolve it into either Flareon (fire), Vaporeon (water), Jolteon (electric), Umbreon (dark) or Espeon (psychic).Pokmon Gorandomizes your Eevee evolution. However, there’s is a trick to evolving your Eevee into what you want it to be:by naming your Eevee one the names of the Eevee characters in the Pokmon anime series — Sparky (electric), Rainer (water), Pyro (fire), Sakura (psychic) or Tamao (dark) — you can force them to evolve into the Eeveelution corresponding with their nickname’s element. You can only pull that trick on one Eevee, though, so be sure you know what you want (Vaporeon tends to be the best Eevee evolution for battle). A separate trick lets you evolve Eevees reliably into either Umbreon or Espeon. It requires you make the Eevee you want to evolve your buddy. You then need to walk 10 km with that Eevee and earn three Eevee candies while doing so. Finally, while the Eevee is still your buddy, evolve it — if you do the evolution during daylight hours, you’ll get an Espeon; at night, an Umbreon.

One more thing: Transferring Pokmonis not reversible;you won’t be able to get transferred Pokmon back. Only deposit the weaker extras of the same Pokmon, and hold on to your strongest one.

Evolve to raise your trainer level: The nature ofPokmon Go means you’ll be collecting tons ofPokmon all the time, and not all of them will be in your slate of battle-ready fighters. Many commonPokmon will just be readily available and pile up in yourPokmon box until you transfer them away. ThesePokmon aren’t useless, though — you’ll want to keep evolving them when you get enough candies, even if you immediately transfer them right afterward. EvolvingPokmon gives you a big boost in experience points, so it’s one of the main ways by which you’ll increase your trainer level. A higher trainer level means strongerPokmon, plus big rewards each time you earn a new one, so you want to constantly be climbing higher and higher.

Generally, keep catching commonPokmon when they present themselves, but once you’ve got all the evolutions you need for a particular commonPokmon, narrow your focus to only those with low evolution costs. That way, you can earn experience fast offPokmon that are everywhere, like Pidgeys, without gumming up yourPokmon Box with a ton of Zubats and Ekanses that are tougher to evolve. As you level up, you won’t need to catch everyPokmon you see, so pay attention to which ones are worth grabbing, evolving and using to level up, for the sake of efficiency and saving your items — and your time.

How to choose whichPokmon to evolve

You’ll catch a ton ofPokmon inPokmon Go, many of which are copies of each other, and at first the only indication that onePokmon is better than another is its “CP” rating. CP, or Combat Points, is a measure of how effective yourPokmon is in battle. CP is actually an aggregate score based on thePokmon’s stats that you can’t see, though: attack, defense and stamina, plus its HP, or Health Points, and your overall trainer level. Evolving aPokmon will give it a serious boost to its stats and CP rating, but how high an evolvedPokmon can go is based on its CP level and stats as they’re generated when you catch it — a Pokmon that starts low will always be relatively low even if you evolve it, and a Pokmon that starts high can come out of evolutionextremely powerful. It pays to keep and evolve only the bestPokmon you find.

In general, you want higher CPPokmon to evolve over lower CPPokmon, but just because aPokmon has a high CP doesn’t mean it’s actually very good. Since you can’t see the underlying stats, you won’t know if the numbers are getting goosed because it has one high stat and a bunch of low ones, for instance. To get a better sense of whether aPokmon is good enough to warrant evolution, or whether you should toss it to Professor Willow, we need to dig deep into the CP system.

How to power up a Pokmon

In addition to evolving Pokmon, you can choose to “Power Up,” a system that increases their CP in small bursts. Powering up your Pokmon is one of the more complex aspects of the game.

On the surface, it seems simple: Players give theirPokmon Stardust, a currency you earn by catching Pokmon and by winning gym battles and raids, and candies to increase their numbers. Like evolving, powering up increases the HP and CP of your Pokmon, but at a slower rate.The more youincrease a Pokmon’s CP, the more Stardust you will need to upgrade it.

In general, Pokmon with higher CP will beat Pokmon with lower CP in battle, but that isn’talwaysthe case thanks to its underlying stats.Instead of anumber, players get tosee the Pokmon’s CP “potential,” which shows its level on sliding scale relative to your trainer level.

You can upgrade your Pokmon up to 150 percent of your current trainer level, so the CP cap a particular Pokmon can reach is measured by a white arc when you select it on thePokmon menu. As you power up thePokmon, that arc will fill toward the right side, and when it’s completely full, you won’t be able to power up thatPokmon any more until you increase your own overall Trainer level through experience points. Each time you power up a Pokmon, you increase its level by one half.

Though the game doesnot show you any of this information, thePokmon Go community dug in andmapped it out nonetheless. Based on their findings, every Pokmon is naturally more effective in one stat than the others. Dragonite has the highest possible attack, Chansey has the highest possible stamina, and Blastoise the highest defense.(You can check out the entire list of Pokmon in Pokmon Go and their stats on this handy fan wiki page).

There is alsoanother set of hidden stats called “individual values”that affect the CP-earning potential for each individual Pokmon, including how much CP it earns each time it is powered up and its maximum power level. These values, which arerandomized andrange from zero to 15, act as a multiplier that affect how mucheach of a Pokmon’sbase stats(strength, defense, and stamina) increase when you power up. Individual values differ, from Pokmon to Pokmon, evenamong creaturesof the same species. If you catch a Pokmon with a high CP, but a lower potential (level), it probably has a higherindividual value for at least one base stat.

Since launch, developer Niantic Labs has taken astep towards letting competitive players check the stats for theirPokmon. If you want to get a general sense of a Pokmon’s individual values before givingit away, you can use the “appraise” feature to get a vague sense of its strengths. Keep reading for a detailed guide for using and decoding their messages.There is a handy user-made breakdown of all the equations for stats and CP available here, for those so inclined to get granular with their Pokmon.

If this all sounds complicated, that’s because it is. Bear in mind that a Pokemon’s stat values are randomized, which makes creating the most powerful possible team a bit of a toss up. Itbecomes even more of a toss up when you factor in that move-sets for Pokmon are also random, and are randomly re-selected every time they evolve. Some moves are definitely better than others, so getting powerfulPokmon is a combination of good stats and catching a strong set of movies. Luckily, there are items you can earn in the world to “re-roll” aPokmon’s move set, so you can try for a better slate of abilities if you find a strongPokmon is lacking in combat effectiveness.

Hold off on poweringPokmon:As a general rule of thumb, hold off on powering up your Pokmon before they’re fully evolved, as evolving is a better use of your candies anyway. The vast majority of Pokmon you catch and evolve will never see battle, so save your Stardust for only the Pokmon you actually care about and whose moves you’re happy with. You are also more likely to find Pokmon with higher stats as your trainer level rises, so powering them up doesn’t add much value in the early stages of the game.

How to manage and hatch Pokmon Eggs

Another handy way to collect Pokmon that aren’t readily available in your area is by hatching Pokmon eggs. You collect Pokmon eggs as rewards for leveling up, randomly at Pokstops, and as gifts from friends. Eggs do require a couple things in order to hatch, however.

First, you’ll need an incubator. Trainers will be rewarded with an incubator with unlimited usesearly on for leveling up, and you’ll also sometimes get limited-use incubators as rewards for leveling; they’re also available for purchase in the Shop menu. When you have an egg you want to hatch, select it on the Egg menu to pop it into an incubator, and then start walking. Each egg will have its own distance requirement to hatch it: Either 2km, 5km, or 10km.Once you’ve walked the required distance, the egg will hatch. The longer the distance requirement, the more likely the egg will contain a rarer or stronger Pokmon, but each kind of egg has its own specific slate of Pokmon that could appear inside it, so you don’t only want to focus on 10km eggs at all times. Hatching eggs with shorter distances will often yield more commonPokmon, but with the upshot that you’ll receive more candies and Stardust than you would from merely catching thosePokmon. Note that while many Pokemon are hatchable from eggs, only the first level evolution or non-evolving Pokemon will hatch from eggs.

Keep in mind you can only hold nine eggs at a time, and any excess eggs you get from Pokstops will be discarded, so keep them incubated as often as possible to hatch at the fastest rate possible.

Lucky Eggs

Lucky Eggs are in-game items that you receive as level rewards starting at Level 9, and can purchase from the Shop menu. They double the amount of experience points you collect in a span of 30 minutes. Using a Lucky Egg at the right time can seriously spike your experience points and help carry you to the next trainer level fast, if you know how to use them.

One trick you can use to level up quickly is to hold onto lots of Pokmon that require few candies to evolve, such as Pidgeys, until you’re ready to use a Lucky Egg. When you activate the egg, quickly evolve all the Pidgeys you can — you’ll pull down 1,000 experience points a pop, and with Pidgeys being very common just about everywhere, this system can get you lots of experience fast. Generally, it’s a good idea to save up your evolutions While doing this, you should also try to activate a Lure Module or Incense to catch as manyPokmon as you can — that also doubles the amount of experience points you get. Fighting at a gym helps, too. Doing all this will maximize the amount of points you can get, and it’s all doubled thanks to the Lucky Egg.

How to use Pokstops and items

Pokstops are helpful in that they award you with plenty of items like Pokballs, things to do like Field Research assignments, gifts for your friends, and a small bit of experience points that willaid you on your adventure. They appear in the game as small blue beacons that animate as you get close to them, usually at important real-world locations and landmarks. You’ll want to hit up plenty of them to keep your reserves well-stocked and ready for whatever Pokmon you encounter.

Accessing Pokstops is usually a quick and simple activity — justtap on the stop once you’re nearby, spin the picture, and collect your items. However, there are some small ways you can maximizeyour Pokstop use.

First, instead of tapping on each item spawned by the Pokstop, just spin the picture andclose it. The items will automatically be added to your inventory. This is especially handy if you’re commutingand quickly passing multiple stops, or if youneed to move quickly to find a Pokmon. You can also tell when aPokstop is about to become accessible again based on its color:Pokstops are sky blue when they’re ready to spin, and turn purple after they’ve been accessed. They’ll slowly then turn back from purple to blue when they’re ready again — about five minutes later. If you get to know the colors, you’ll be able to tell when one is about to refresh so you can spin it again, for maximum efficiency.

What to do if your bag is full

At some point, however, your in-game “bag” is going to be completely full of items.When that happens, you don’t have to stop accessing the Pokstops. If you keep tapping and spinning, you’ll still get experience from those stops, even if you’re not gathering items.

Your immediate next step should be to discard items you don’t want to free up space for those you do, though; go to your Items menu and tap the Trash Can icon next to any item you don’t want, and you can discard it. You’ll be able to choose how many of each item you want to throw away. It’s generally best to toss low-level potions and revives, because you’ll have far more than you need in most situations. Pokballs tend to be more valuable. You have plenty at early levels, but at later levels they’re in shorter supply, asPokmon become harder to catch. If you’re in a place wherePokstops aren’t too plentiful,Pokballs can be much tougher to come by, so you’ll want to devote as much space in your bag to them as possible.

On top of the items you get from Pokstops and leveling your trainer, there is also a store in the game where you can spend real-world money on Pokcoins to buy in-game items. These include rarer items like incense, lucky eggs, and lure modules, along with large quantities of Pokballsand expandeditem or Pokmon storage. You can also earnPokcoins from gyms, though, and it’s a better, cheaper method than spending your real money.

How to win gym battles and join teams

Unlike the classic game series, battles in Pokmon Goare relegated to team-versus-team battles over the control of Gyms, which are like big Pokstops, located at specific locations in the world. YourPokmon’s efficacy in battle relies on both careful planning and quick reflexes. Use this guide to make the most of yourPokmon’s combat abilities, and come out victorious.

Picking a team

At Level 5, you’ll be able to join one of Pokmon Go‘s three teams: Instinct (yellow), Mystic (blue), or Valor (red). Althoughpicking a team is a binding decision, which one you go with doesn’t matter all thatmuch. All it does is determine what other players you are allied with or rivaled against in a very general sense. If you playPokmon Go with friends, you’ll want to choose the same team they’re on, because you’ll gain benefits from working together.

The basics of gym battles

Gyms are currently the only way to challenge your might against other trainers’ Pokmon. They work like this: A player takes over a gym by winning battles, claiming it for their team. That player can then leave one Pokmon from their collection behind to guard the gym, and other people from their same team can also add Pokmon to the gym, to a total of six Pokmon. Other players can then challenge the gym and the Pokmon that are in it with their own team ofPokmon. Eventually, the gym will be defeated and change hands to another team, and the cycle begins again.

To challenge a gym, you’ll need to be close enough to the real-world location to select it, which will give the option to begin a battle. You’ll be able to assemble a team of up to six of your own Pokmon to battle against that gym’s team. If you win battles, the CP of thePokmon in the gym will be reduced; when it finally hits zero, thatPokmon is kicked out of the gym and returns to their trainer. You can battle a gym an unlimited number of times, so long as you havePokmon with HP to fight in it — so this is where the use of Potions and Revives comes in.

Unlike the handheld games, where battles play out in turn-based RPG fashion, Pokmon Go‘s battles are real-time, action-based affairs. To attack, you tap your Pokmon, or hold down on the screen to use a special attack. Swiping left or right will also allow you to dodge an enemy’s attacks. Dodging can be a bit finicky depending on your connection, and even laggy at times, but it’s not especially necessary to winning. If your connection is good, though, you can mitigate damage by looking for the enemyPokmon’s attack animation and dodging at just the right moment.

How to win battles

Tip #1: A Pokmon’s strength is measured by its CP, and Pokmon with higher CP will usuallyoutmatch a Pokmon with lower CP (for a more detailed explanation of CP and powering up Pokmon, refer to our section on evolving and powering up your Pokmon). That said, you can always evolveor powerup a Pokmon with candies and stardust to increase its CP. However, even if your Pokmon are weaker than the enemy’s, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll lose, because…

Tip #2: Pokmon have weaknesses and resistances based on their elemental types, such as “water,” “grass,” “fire” and so on. Pay attention to the types of Pokmon you’re going up against, and the attacks your Pokmon know. Each Pokmon knows two attacks — a basic attack and a special attack — that have a type associated with them. Peck is a flying-type attack, for example, while water gun is a water-based attack. If you’re going up against fire, take a Pokmon with water attacks, because they’ll do more damage. Other examples: water is susceptibleto electric, grass is susceptibleto fire, and so on. There are several elemental types in the game, and each has its own weaknesses. Check out thehandy chart below to maximize your Pokmon’s effectiveness in battle.

Tip #3: Two Pokmon of the same species will not always know the exact same attacks. You may have a Pidgey with peck, and another with tackle. Keep that in mind when building your team. Refer to our section on evolving and powering up Pokmon for information on how to get Pokmon with effective and powerful movesets.

Tip #4: As you attack, tiny blue bars under your Pokmon’s health gauge will fill up.Once they’re full, you can unleash special moves by pressing and holding down on your Pokmon. Special attacks do more damage than regular attacks, but they take a lot longer to execute, which can seriously mitigate their effectiveness.

Tip #5: If your Pokmon faint or becomeinjured during battle, revive and heal them with revives and potion (both found at Pokstops) before attempting another battle.

Tip #6: Join forces with other trainers. You can fight against enemy gyms alongside other players, and that makes taking down a rival gym much easier.

Tip #7: For every Pokmon you defeat at a rival gym, you’ll knock down the CP level of the Pokmon you beat. So, even if you fail to beat every Pokmon at a gym, you can still whittle down the individual Pokmon within, making it easier to take the gym later or for someone else. Again, teamwork pays off!

Tip #8:The new weather system also affects battles, with weather conditions giving somePokmon boosts to their abilities. If you’re fighting a Charmander on a sunny day, for instance, its fire-based attacks will be more powerful than usual — but the same is true for your fire Pokemon. It pays to check the weather when assembling teams, so you know which of your Pokmon will be more powerful, and which enemy Pokmon will be effected as well. Here’s a handy chart that details which elemental types get boosts during which conditions.

How to defend your gym

If you manage to beat all the Pokmon at a given gym and knock them out of it, you can take it over for your team. You’ll have to assign a Pokmon to defend the gym; for a brief time after conquering the gym, you will be the only person who canplace a Pokmon there. You may even come across an unclaimed gym while wandering around. If you do, post up one of your stronger Pokmon to defend it on behalf of your team. Be aware that putting a Pokmon in a gym means it will be unavailable to you for other battles until it is defeated and returned to you.

The primary use for holding gyms is that it earns youPokcoins, which you can spend on premium items like incubators and raid passes. APokmon earns coins for the time they spend in a gym, up to a total of 50, so it pays to get yourPokmon into gyms fairly often (especially into gyms that are about to host raids — once the raid starts, yourPokmon will be inaccessible for battles, meaning they’ll rack up time without the possibility of some other trainer knocking them out).

The caveat to all this is that you can only earn 50 coins from gyms at per day, and you only get your coins when yourPokmon is knocked out of their gym. So if you have twoPokmon in a gym that both have racked up 50 coins’ worth of time, but both are knocked out on the same day, 50 total coins is all you get. Therefore, it pays to stagger your gym control out; holding multiple gyms increases your chances of getting up to 50 coins a day, but you want to try to getPokmon in gyms so that they roll over to the next day, to earn you another 50 coins.

Since Niantic changed how gyms worked since the launch ofPokmon Go, your defendingPokmon will slowly lose CP while they’re in a gym. This is to keep one team from dominating a particular gym with hugePokmon that other local trainers can’t beat — eventually, everyPokmon will deplete in CP and get kicked out of their gym. You can delay that process by feedingPokmon in gyms berries when you’re in proximity (and this is a good way to get rid of all those Nanab Berries piling up in your bag that aren’t that useful for catchingPokmon). FeedingPokmon in a gym, both your own and other trainers’, increases their CP slightly. You can also send berries toPokmon in gyms you occupy remotely, no matter how far away you are — but those berries will be far less effective than if you were physically at the gym.

How to assess your Pokmon’s strengths

As we mentioned earlier, every Pokmon in the game has “individual values” for attack, defense, and staminathat dictate how powerful it can become over time. If you are curious about how strong your Pokmon can become,you can have your Pokmon “appraised” by your faction’s gym leader, which will generate a message based on their individual values.

To appraise a Pokmon,tap the button in the bottom center of the screen…

Then tap the button labeled Pokmon.

This will bring up all the Pokmon you own. Click on the Pokmon you want to appraise.

Next, tap the button in the bottom right of the screen to bring up a list of options.

Choose Appraise. Your faction leader will appear andgive you a description of your Pokmon. For example, if you are on Team Mystic, Blanche might say “Overall, you Charmander has certainly caught my attention,” or “Overall, your Squirtle is not likely to make much headway in battle.”

While they don’t offer a comprehensive breakdown, your faction leaderwill make a pair ofcomments based your Pokmon’s individual values. The first statement, which gauges its overall potential, is based on the sum of its three values. There are three stats, each of which rangesfrom 0 to 15, so the total value can range from 0 to 45.

The second comment tells youthe Pokmon’s best stat, and gives you a general sense of how high it is. For example, Blanche might say “I see that its bestattribute is HP,” followed by, “its stats are noticeably trending to the positive.”

So what exactly do these qualitative statements mean? The game itself does not make them clear, however sites like GamePress seem to have figured out the underlying math.

Each statement seems to place your Pokmon’s stats within a certain range. “Overall, you Charmander has certainly caught my attention,” means that the Charmander in question has total stats falling between 30 and 36 (the maximum being 45.) The statement “Its stats are noticeably trending to the positive,” indicates that its best stat falls from 8 to 12.

Here is a table with the complete list of statements and what they mean.

Mystic Valor Instinct IV range Overall, yourPokmon is a wonder! What a breathtakingPokmon! Overall, your Pokmon simply amazes me. It can accomplish anything! Overall, your Pokmon looks like it can really battle with the best of them! 37 to 45 Overall, yourPokmon has certainly caught my attention. Overall, your Pokmon is a strong Pokmon. You should be proud! Overall, your Pokmon is really strong! 30 to 36 Overall, your Pokmon is above average. Overall, your Pokmon is a decent Pokmon. Overall, your Pokmon is pretty decent! 23 to 29 Overall, yourPokmon is not likely to make much headway in battle. Overall, yourPokmon may not be great in battle, but I still like it! Overall, yourPokmon has room for improvement as far as battling goes. 0 to 22 Its stats exceed my expectations. It’s incredible! I’m blown away by its stats. WOW! Its stats are the best I’ve ever seen! No doubt about it! 15 in at least one stat I am certainly impressed by its stats, I must say. It’s got excellent stats! How exciting! Its stats are really strong! Impressive. 13 to 14 in at least one stat Its stats are noticeably trending to the positive. Its stats indicate that in battle, it’ll get the job done. It’s definitely got some good stats. Definitely! 8 to 12 in at least one stat Its stats are not out of the norm, in my estimation. Its stats don’t point to greatness in battle. Its stats are all right, but kinda basic, as far as I can see. Below 8 in every stat

How to win raids

In addition to gym battles, Raids are now a big part of thePokmon Go battle experience, and the only way to earn some of the best rewards and rarestPokmon in the game. Raids appear at gyms randomly throughout the day, marked by a big egg sitting on top of the gym icon on the world map. That egg will have a timer, indicating when the raid will start; when it does, it’ll run for one hour. During that time, you can challenge the raid like you would any gym battle, except your team of sixPokmon will fight just one super-strong raid boss, and you’ll often need other players to defeat it.

Raid bosses come in a variety of difficulty levels, ranging from 1 to 5. High-level trainers will find they can often handle a raid of anywhere between Level 1 and Level 3 on their own, but much higher and you’ll need help. Raids are designed to be massive battles with lots of trainers pitching in, and defeating a high-level raid boss can sometimes require 10 or more other players.

In order to engage a raid, you’ll need a Raid Pass item. You can get one Raid Pass for free every day from anyPokstop, but if you want to run more than one raid per day, you’ll have to purchase Premium Raid Passes from the Shop menu. All the same principles of gym battles still apply, so assemble strong teams that are elementally suited to defeating the raid boss. Another element to keep in mind is that raids, like gym battles, are timed but raid bosses have huge HP pools — meaning you’re much more likely to run out of time in a raid battle than in a normal gym fight. Your best bets for winning a raid is speedy, powerfulPokmon who can do a ton of damage as quickly as possible, especially if you’re fighting with a smaller raid group.

If you want to be successful in any but the easiest raids, you’re going to need help. For players who don’t have a lot of friends who playPokmon Go, your best bet is to turn to the internet. Communities of players have banded together in a lot of places, usually keeping in touch with each other using services like Discord, and they’re usually pretty easy to find with a Google search. Connecting with a community can help you find raid teams, since these groups tend to schedule times to head out to raids so everyone can participate.

Defeating a raid boss is only the first step of the raid: When it’s done, you’ll earn some special rewards like Golden Razz Berries and Rare Candies, and you’ll get a chance to catch the raid bossPokmon, based on your performance, which team controls the host gym, and how many teammates you had in the battle. Even with items like Golden Razz Berries, catching raid bosses is hit-and-miss, so make sure you use every trick at your disposal, including curveballs and Excellent throws.

Getting EX Raid Passes:As you play raids, you’ll also have the chance to earn an EX Raid Pass during certain events. These raid passes get you into invite-only raids, detailed when you receive the pass. They’re currently the only way for trainers to earn MewTwo, one of the rarest and most powerfulPokmon inPokmon Go. EX Raid Passes only come out randomly during the periods when Niantic chooses to distribute them, but you can increase your chances of getting one by earning Gold badges at the gyms where raids take place and by winning raids frequently — so get a group together and keep raiding to up your EX Raid Pass odds.

How to make friends and trade Pokmon

New toPokmon Go is the ability to tradePokmon with friends — a feature players have been clamoring for during the last two years. Trading is a complicated system, though, and requires you to put in a lot of effort to make it work.

First, there’s a new Friend tab on your Trainer menu, which allows you to add friends using a “Friend Code.” You can add friends regardless of physical proximity if you have the code, and you can interact with them in some ways even if they’re not around to play with. Your capabilities with friends is determined by your “Friendship Level” — the higher the level, the better, specifically for tradingPokmon.

You can only tradePokmon with people you’ve added to your friend list, and they have to be physically close to you in order for the trade to happen. Trades will also cost you in Stardust, but making trades earns you candies for thePokmon type you trade. CommonPokmon you already have in yourPokdex are relatively cheap and easy to trade, but LegendaryPokmon andPokmon you don’t have in yourPokdex already require “Special” trades, and you can only execute one of those per day.

Special trades can get seriously expensive in Stardust, but that cost is heavily reduced depending on Friendship Level. You can increase your Friendship Level by conducting raids and gym battles with your friends, and by giving Gifts, new items that appear atPokstops. You’ll want to increase your Friendship Level has high as you can before engaging in Special trades, because the Stardust costs can be seriously ridiculous.

You should also be careful about who you give gifts to when raising Friendship Levels, since you can be friends with players across the world, but you can only trade with people who are close to you physically. There’s an upshot to making friends from far away, though: If you are able to trade aPokmon someone caught far away from the location of the trade, you and your friend will earn more candies than if they caught thePokmon nearby. It’s an incentive to help players getPokmon from further away from where they live, so keep it in mind as you build a Friends list and think about your trades.

Bonuses, Field Research, and catching Mew

We mentioned Field Research above, the new system of activities that give players a reason to log intoPokmon Go every day. You’ll also get bonus items and experience points for catching at least onePokmon every day, and for spinning at least onePokstop every day. Maintaining a multi-day streak increases the bonuses each day, up to seven days. You’ll also want to try to knock out one Field Research activity every day, in order to quickly get a chance at LegendaryPokmon.

Niantic also added “Special Research” to the game along with Field Research, which is the closest thingPokmon Go has to a story campaign. This multi-part series of tasks is the path to eventually catching a Mew, but it’ll take a lot of investment and time to get there. The good news is that, as you clear each group of three requirements in Professor Willow’s Special Research assignments (there are eight groups in all), you’ll earn a lot of rewards.

A quick tip about Special Research: If you’re working on catching all the Magikarps necessary to evolve a Gyrados, hold off until you work through Professor Willow’s Special Research. One of the requirements along the way is to evolve a Gyrados, and since doing so takes areally long time, you don’t want to waste your Magikarps before you can count it on your path to getting a Mew.

