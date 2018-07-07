Arrest made after dead dog illegally dumped in Walker Co.

A Walker County woman was arrested and charged Friday for criminal littering.

Deputies arrested and charged Addie Ann Brooks, 33, after a photo was posted on Facebook of her illegally dumping a dead dog on Cut-Off Road.

Investigator Chuck Tidwell found that Brooks had a dead dog in the back of her truck for two days before dumping it off a bridge about 75 yards from her home. Brooks allegedly used a 2x4 to push the dead out of her truck and onto the ground.

Brooks was confronted by a resident, who took the photo, then proceeded with the action.

Tidwell found the dog had apparently been ran over two days prior to the illegal dumping. Brooks put the dog in the back of her truck. On Friday, when Brooks saw a buzzard in the back of her truck with the animal, she decided to dump it.

“Volunteers and county employees have put in a lot of effort to help clean up this county where people have thrown their trash and other items out on the roadways. I’m thankful that the citizen drove up on her doing this, which helped us make a case on this woman. She will spend the weekend in jail and then see the judge on Monday for a bond.” Sheriff Jim Underwood said.

