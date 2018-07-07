By Jon Martindale



All network connections operate either wirelessly or through cables. While high-speed Wi-Fi helps to minimize the chord clutter around our home and office, cable connections are usually faster and less prone to lag.

If you’re still using a Cat 5 cable or simply want to upgrade your old Ethernet cables, there are many enhanced options to choose from. Here are five of the best Ethernet cables on the market.

The best

Vandesail LAN Network Cable — Cat 7

Length: 16 feet

Price: $20

Cat 7 cables are the latest class to hit the market, one that allows for up 10 GB/s speeds. Vandesail’s 16-foot cable adheres to these standardsand is backwards compatible with older devices as well. Available in sizes from thee feet right up to 164ft if you need it, this Cat 7 cable is perfect for most applications and the fact that it’s flat, means routing under carpets is super easy.

Better yet, it’s available on Amazon at a reasonable price as part of a 2-pack, so you get double the cable for your money.

The rest

Mediabridge Ethernet Patch Cable — Cat 5e

Length: 50 feet

Warranty:1-year warranty

Price: $11

While Cat 7 cables are capable of running up to 10 gigabits per second, opting for the latest connectivityis probablyoverkill for most households. Boasting speeds up to 1 GB/s (gigabytes per second), 5e is powerful enough for slower, older connections. Mediabridge’s 50-foot cable should be sufficient enough for most users, especially since itsupports both Cat 6 and Cat 5e applications.

AmazonBasicsRJ45 EthernetPatch Cable — Cat 6

Length: 25 feet

Warranty:1-year warranty

Price: $5

When you’re tryingto achieve a maximum of 10 GB/s operating speeds, cable length should not exceed 55 meters. With these parameters in mind, this Cat 6 cable is preferential for faster connections.

Ethernet Cable 100 Feet Flat White with Sticky Cable Clips — Cat 6

Length: 100 feet

Warranty: Lifetime warranty

Price: $24

Flat cables are ideal when running Ethernet under the carpet for connectivity between multiple rooms. Thankfully, Xinca’s offering boasts100 feet of cable, allowing you to easily install Ethernet throughout your home.

If that length of cable is overkill and you want to save a bit of money, there’s also a 50-foot Jadaol cable that will do just fine too.

30FT Networking RJ45 Ethernet Patch Cable — Cat 5e

Length: 30 feet

Price: $5

As previously mentioned, Cat 5e cables are more than capable of achieving1 GB/s speeds. If this fits the bill for your household, this $5 cable will do the trick without breaking the bank.

