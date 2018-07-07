Reward rises to $20K for info leading to stolen artifacts

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (AP) - The reward for information leading to the recovery of more 260 artifacts stolen from Moundville Archaeological Park decades ago has been increased from $15,000 to $20,000.

Dr. Jim Knight, professor emeritus of anthropology at the University of Alabama, says several private citizens who hope to see the artifacts returned are offering the reward.

Al.com reports Knight says 264 pottery vessels and other artifacts were stolen from the Erskine Ramsay Archaeological Repository in 1980. An appraisal revealed the artifacts are worth around $1 million. Since the theft, none has shown up for sale or trade, leading Knight to believe the collection may still be intact.

He said he hopes teaching a new generation about the theft and the rapid spread of information on social media can help recover the items.

