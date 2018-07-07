Prosecutor: 2 dead in house blast, no foul play suspected

NEWFIELD, N.J. (AP) - A house exploded in New Jersey early Saturday, killing two people, but foul play is not suspected, authorities said.

The blast reduced the two-story Newfield home to a pile of rubble. It was reported at 6:15 a.m., the Gloucester County prosecutor's office.

The blast initially was reported as a gas explosion that caused damage, such as broken windows to nearby homes, KYW-TV reported. Debris was scattered over several blocks, and pieces could be seen hanging from a nearby tree and power line. Utility workers were on the scene to shut off gas to nearby homes.

Authorities did not immediately speculate about a possible cause.

The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released. However, KYW quoted family members saying a couple in their 70s lived in the home.

"Just good people," neighbor Wayne Ingling told The Philadelphia Inquirer as he stood down the street. "It shakes you up. It's a really bad scene up there."

The county fire marshal is investigating, along with several other agencies, including a state police arson-bomb unit, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Franklin Township police department.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.