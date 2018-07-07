Group hopes several Alabama sites won't fade from history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Historic preservationists say an old jail building, a historic school and a log church are among places in Alabama in need of being saved.

The Alabama Trust for Historic Preservation and the Alabama Historical Commission listed the sites in its annual "Places in Peril" report.

Al.com reports that this year's list features a half-dozen historic places around Alabama which are "threatened by vacancy and disrepair."

This year's list highlights public spaces that played a part in the social, religious, economic, and legal lives of Alabamians over the years.

The sites are the Old Hale County Jail in Greensboro; Acmar Civic Center in Acmar; Ada Hanna School in Hamilton; George W. Braxdall Lodge #28 in Decatur; Hamburg Building in Foley; and Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Fruithurst.

