Birmingham airport adds electric car chargers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's busiest airport is adding a new convenience for travelers with electric cars: free vehicle chargers.

Officials say nine new chargers are being added in the parking deck at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Three of the chargers are in the hourly section, and six are in an area used for long-term parking.

The new units resulted from a partnership between the Birmingham Airport Authority and Alabama Power Co.

A statement says Birmingham becomes the first passenger airport in the state with chargers for electric vehicles. The airport has more than 120 daily departures on five airlines.

