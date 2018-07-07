FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms likely this weekend

A stalled front to the south will slowly work its way north through the weekend. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure will work its way slowly south along the eastern side of the Appalachians but will have little impact on heat and humidity.

Our third tropical depression of the 2018 hurricane season will remain basically stationary off the Carolina coast while our first hurricane of the season, Beryl, continues moving west but is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm as it approaches Haiti and the Dominican Republic early next week.

Also this weekend, an area of low pressure will form to our south this weekend and drift south through the day. The best rain chances Saturday will be over the western and far northern counties. Some slightly drier air may limit rainfall in east Alabama although, with less cloud cover, pop-up showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the afternoon and evening hours.

The sea breeze will also become more pronounced Saturday which will also result in increased rain to the south. There could also be a few strong storms Saturday and with the general slow movement of storms which do develop there could be heavy rain and localized flooding particularly in west Alabama where heavy rain from Friday has already saturated grounds.

The active weather pattern will likely continue into next week as the stalled front near the Gulf Coast will slowly move north bringing more showers and thunderstorms during the hours of maximum afternoon heating. Rain chances remain above seasonal norms although a building ridge of high pressure could circulate some slightly drier air into Northwest Alabama lowering rain chances north of I-20 with the higher rain chances to the south.

