FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms expected Saturday afternoon

A dominant upper-level ridge of high pressure will move east today with a series of weather disturbances moving through the Southeast. High pressure to the northeast will bring a more northeasterly wind flow and push a weak cold front toward the region.

The combination of these systems will lead to the development of numerous showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. This weather pattern will continue through the remainder of the weekend as the ridge of high pressure slips down the east coast. Combined with a developing warm front moving north from The Gulf, showers and thunderstorms will develop especially with the aid of sea breeze conditions bringing a more southerly wind from the Florida panhandle.

Monday through Thursday, an area of high pressure re-develops over the region but with abundant moisture still in place scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms continue in the forecast through the period.

The Tropics are becoming more active as well, with a disturbance over the mid-Atlantic states expected to move north away from the mainland, while Hurricane Beryl continues moving west from the South Atlantic and making its way toward the Caribbean and possibly eventually into the Gulf of Mexico by mid-week next week.

