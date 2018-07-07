Police: Alleged killer likely used app to hunt victims in VA

Police said Hassan Gailani may have used a messaging app to track down victims. (Source: WJLA/Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)

STERLING, VA (WJLA/CNN) – Police said 34-year-old Hassan Gailani used a phone app to track down two men he's accused of murdering two months ago.

According to a search warrant, Gailani was likely monitoring a group chat between the friends on the WhatsApp messaging platform.

Authorities said that's how he knew the men were at a late-night hookah lounge, where he allegedly shot them to death.

Police said they caught Gailani in his car, which had a Lyft sticker on it, when he tried to leave the area.

Police also said Gailani confessed to the crime, which is now believed to have been premeditated.

He's being held without bond.

