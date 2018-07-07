5 injured in Pamplona's annual running of the bulls in Spain

(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers fall next to Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplo...

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) - Medical officials overseeing the annual Running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, say that five people have been injured at the traditional festival, with at least one gored by a bull's horns.

Red Cross spokesman Jose Aldaba says ambulances were taking the injured to a nearby hospital just minutes after the race in the northern Spanish city began early Saturday.

Rain before the race left the already narrow cobbled-streets more slippery than usual, and many other runners could be seen being trampled while corralling the massive animals into Pamplona's bullring, completing the 850-meter (930-yard) course in just over two minutes.

Saturday's bulls weighed between 550-630 kilos (1,100 to 1,400 pounds) each.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta where the bulls are run was popularized by American novelist Ernest Hemingway.

