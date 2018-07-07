5 injured in Pamplona's annual running of the bulls in Spain - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

5 injured in Pamplona's annual running of the bulls in Spain

(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers run next to Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplon... (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers run next to Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplon...
(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers gather at the street waiting for the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take... (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers gather at the street waiting for the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take...
(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers run in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pam... (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers run in front of Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pam...
(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers fall next to Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplo... (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos). Revellers fall next to Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplo...

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) - Medical officials overseeing the annual Running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, say that five people have been injured at the traditional festival, with at least one gored by a bull's horns.

Red Cross spokesman Jose Aldaba says ambulances were taking the injured to a nearby hospital just minutes after the race in the northern Spanish city began early Saturday.

Rain before the race left the already narrow cobbled-streets more slippery than usual, and many other runners could be seen being trampled while corralling the massive animals into Pamplona's bullring, completing the 850-meter (930-yard) course in just over two minutes.

Saturday's bulls weighed between 550-630 kilos (1,100 to 1,400 pounds) each.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta where the bulls are run was popularized by American novelist Ernest Hemingway.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP Exclusive: Washington psychiatric hospital called 'hell'

    AP Exclusive: Washington psychiatric hospital called 'hell'

    Friday, July 6 2018 9:26 AM EDT2018-07-06 13:26:52 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-07-07 07:58:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, patients at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., watch television. Hundreds of employees at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have suffered serious injuries d...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, patients at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., watch television. Hundreds of employees at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have suffered serious injuries d...
    Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.More >>
    Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.More >>

  • Judge rejects blanket delay to reunite children at border

    Judge rejects blanket delay to reunite children at border

    Friday, July 6 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-07-06 18:11:58 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-07-07 07:58:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

    Trump administration seeks deadline extension on a court order to reunite families separated at the border.

    More >>

    Trump administration seeks deadline extension on a court order to reunite families separated at the border.

    More >>

  • New wildfires sweep through California, burning homes

    New wildfires sweep through California, burning homes

    Saturday, July 7 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-07-07 07:12:57 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 3:57 AM EDT2018-07-07 07:57:52 GMT
    (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Firefighters battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Dozens of fires are burning across the dry American West, fueled by...(Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Firefighters battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Dozens of fires are burning across the dry American West, fueled by...
    Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.More >>
    Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly