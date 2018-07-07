Ohtani helps Angels rally past Dodgers 3-2

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp runs to first base after hitting an RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, July 6, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, center, of Japan, is greeted by teammates after he was removed during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, July 6, 2018, in Anahei...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig makes a throwing error on a single by Los Angeles Angels' Ian Kinsler during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 6, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 3-2.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels celebrate a walk-off single by Ian Kinsler during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, July 6, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 3-2.

By BY JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles Angels used a two-out walk by Shohei Ohtani and a throwing error on Yasiel Puig to rally for a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night in the opening game of the Freeway Series.

The Angels were down to their last strike in the ninth inning when Ohtani battled back from a 0-2 count all the way to a walk against Kenley Jansen (0-2). Ohtani then stole second and advanced to third on catcher Yasmani Grandal's thowing error before David Fletcher hit a tying RBI single to left.

Ian Kinsler followed with another base hit, and Fletcher scored on Puig's game-ending error. Blake Parker (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

The 108 degree temperature set a record at first pitch for a game in Anaheim. The previous record was 106, which happened in 1988 and 2007.

The Dodgers wasted a solid start by Kenta Maeda, who struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings. They had won four in a row.

Matt Kemp hit run-scoring singles in the fourth and sixth to help the Dodgers jump in front, but the Angels rallied in the sixth.

Kinsler and Jose Briceno opened the inning with singles. Kole Calhoun then struck out and Andrelton Simmons flied out before Mike Trout was walked intentionally, loading the bases.

Maeda then was called for a balk, allowing Kinsler to score. Justin Upton walked to load the bases again, and Scott Alexander struck out Albert Pujols to end the inning.

Maeda and Japanese countryman Ohtani faced each other for the first time in Major League Baseball. Ohtani was 0 for 2 with a strikeout and a groundout. Ohtani went 2 for 7 against Maeda when the two played professional baseball in Japan.

Angels starter Felix Pena, a converted reliever, allowed two runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder inflammation) threw a light bullpen of 20 to 25 pitches and then went to Arizona for more rehabilitation ... RHP Walker Buehler (right rib micro fracture) threw a bullpen and will throw a five-inning simulated game Sunday morning.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Ross Stripling (6-2, 2.27 ERA) starts Saturday night. He allowed four earned runs in six innings in the Dodgers' 6-4 win over Colorado on Sunday. It was just the second time he allowed four runs in a start this season.

Angels: RHP Deck McGuire (0-1, 8.64 ERA) lasted just 3 1/3 innings against Baltimore in his last start.

