Auburn men's basketball adds assistant to staff

The Beavers scored 5 in the 2nd and 4 in the 7th to win 12-2. MSU and OSU will have a winner take all matchup Saturday at 7:00pm for a spot in the CWS Finals.More >>
The Beavers scored 5 in the 2nd and 4 in the 7th to win 12-2. MSU and OSU will have a winner take all matchup Saturday at 7:00pm for a spot in the CWS Finals.More >>
He was the pitching coach in Corvallis from 1999-2003, laying the foundation of a program that would win back to back national titlesMore >>
He was the pitching coach in Corvallis from 1999-2003, laying the foundation of a program that would win back to back national titlesMore >>
MSU is the first College World Series team to visit the hospital this year. Officials say that the team that visits first has won the CWS 90 percent of the time. This experience just as rewarding as their run towards a national championship.More >>
MSU is the first College World Series team to visit the hospital this year. Officials say that the team that visits first has won the CWS 90 percent of the time. This experience just as rewarding as their run towards a national championship.More >>
Westburg hit the first grand slam in the CWS since 2010. The victory means MSU advances to the Bracket 1 final on Friday. They're 1 win away from the CWS Finals.More >>
Westburg hit the first grand slam in the CWS since 2010. The victory means MSU advances to the Bracket 1 final on Friday. They're 1 win away from the CWS Finals.More >>
Bruce Pearl has added another assistant to his coaching staff at Auburn. Friday the university announced the addition of Ira Bowman.More >>
Bruce Pearl has added another assistant to his coaching staff at Auburn. Friday the university announced the addition of Ira Bowman.More >>
There’s also a 16,000 square-foot locker room renovation project in the works. Officials say that all construction should be completed by the first home game.More >>
There’s also a 16,000 square-foot locker room renovation project in the works. Officials say that all construction should be completed by the first home game.More >>
Davis Daniel has chosen to put his professional baseball dreams on hold and will return for his junior season.More >>
Davis Daniel has chosen to put his professional baseball dreams on hold and will return for his junior season.More >>
Wil Dalton drove in two runs, Deacon Liput homered for the second time in three games and top-seeded Florida roughed up No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize and Auburn 8-2 Saturday in the opening game of a best-of-three...More >>
Wil Dalton drove in two runs, Deacon Liput homered for the second time in three games and top-seeded Florida roughed up No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize and Auburn 8-2 Saturday in the opening game of a best-of-three series in...More >>
NCAA Super Regional play opens this weekend and one of the highly-anticipated showdowns will come between two SEC teams.More >>
NCAA Super Regional play opens this weekend and one of the highly-anticipated showdowns will come between two SEC teams.More >>
It's been a busy week for the Auburn TigersMore >>
It's been a busy week for the Auburn TigersMore >>
It didn’t take long for former Auburn Director of Athletics Jay Jacobs to find a new job. Jacobs, who announced his resignation last November and left his Auburn post just a few months ago, has been hired as the Associate Athletic Director at the University Of Florida.More >>
It didn’t take long for former Auburn Director of Athletics Jay Jacobs to find a new job. Jacobs, who announced his resignation last November and left his Auburn post just a few months ago, has been hired as the Associate Athletic Director at the University Of Florida.More >>
Auburn University baseball player Casey Mize has been taken as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the MLB Draft.More >>
Auburn University baseball player Casey Mize has been taken as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the MLB Draft.More >>
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl's contract has been extended through the 2022-2023 season, the university announced Monday.More >>
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl's contract has been extended through the 2022-2023 season, the university announced Monday.More >>
Edouard Julien and Steven Williams each hit three-run homers to help Auburn beat Northeastern 13-4 on Friday in the NCAA Tournament's Raleigh Regional.More >>
Edouard Julien and Steven Williams each hit three-run homers to help Auburn beat Northeastern 13-4 on Friday in the NCAA Tournament's Raleigh Regional.More >>