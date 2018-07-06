Auburn men's basketball adds assistant to staff

Bruce Pearl has added another assistant to his coaching staff at Auburn. Friday the university announced the addition of Ira Bowman to the men's basketball coaching staff.

Bowman spent the previous six seasons at the University of Pennsylvania under head coach Brian Gregory. There, Bowman helped recruit and develop players, and the development showed as Penn finished with a 24-9 record, an Ivy League title, and the school's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 11 years.

“When you’re hiring a staff, it’s all about surrounding yourself with people better than you,” said Pearl. "Who can help these kids realize their full potential on and off the court? Who do I want to walk into a living room with and say to a parent that these are the men I want to surround your son with?"

Bowman is a native of New Jersey and journeys to the Southeastern Conference looking to help a team that fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament this past season.

“I’m excited to be a part of Auburn basketball,” said Bowman. “It has a great future and I’m blessed that Coach Pearl has chosen me to be a part of that. Coming off last season’s SEC Championship, I know the guys coming back have a lot to prove. This is a great, resilient bunch and I’m just fortunate to be a part of it."

While at Penn Bowman coaches seven all-conference players, including three in the 2017-18 season. He also has some experience on the professional level.

He served as an administrator at the NBA's FIBA Tournament in Las Vegas. Bowman played two seasons at Penn in 1994-95 and 1995-96 after transferring from Providence.

