FIRST ALERT: Rain chances climb Saturday afternoon

Rain chances are decreasing tonight with overnight lows in the lower 70s. We can expect some patchy fog.

Rain is likely both Saturday and Sunday with the best chances for rain after 1 p.m. Expect widespread rain and thunderstorms. We could see the occasional brief strong storm during the heat of the day. No widespread or organized severe weather is in the forecast.

Tropics: Hurricane Beryl continues to strengthen in the tropics. The storms is likely to become a category two hurricane by Sunday. We still expect this storm to dissipate the farther west it travels based on increased wind shear and drier air. This is a storm we will monitor closely. Updates on our WBRC First Alert weather app.

