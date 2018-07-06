Lane closure on major Northport highway starting Monday

Expect to see lanes closures next week in Northport.

From Monday at 8:30 a.m. until about 4 p.m. Friday, you could run into some delays on Highway 43 near Mitt Lary Road due to lane expansion.

“I think if they put a new lane in it will actually help traffic flow a little better and if they take it all the way to 82 that will be really good,” said Sonny Patterson.

Another south bound lane will be added after workers widen that portion of the Highway 43, keeping up with the growth in the area.

“A lot of new subdivisions being built on this road it's created a lot more traffic so it's just terrible,” said Patterson.

“It's a lot of growth a lot of people want to build out here and the County high they are adding to their school system,” said Simmons.

Congestion in that area had been a major issue.

“I live on the other side of Tuscaloosa, but I come over here for fishing tournaments Friday nights and 43 between the lake and 82 is terrible,” said Sonny Patterson.

Drivers said cars are usually bumper to bumper in both the morning and evening rush hour.

“When they went back and added these four lanes from here down traffic is good, but right here is the congestion,” said Andy Simmons.

