Steve Ditko, Spider-Man co-creator, dies at age 90 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Steve Ditko, Spider-Man co-creator, dies at age 90

NEW YORK (AP) - Police in New York say Steve Ditko, who co-created the Spider-Man and Doctor Strange characters for Marvel Comics, has died. He was 90.

Lt. Paul Ng says Ditko was found on June 29 in his Manhattan apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were immediately available.

Ditko, along with Stan Lee, introduced the world to Peter Parker, and his alter-ego Spider-Man in 1962 in an issue of "Amazing Fantasy."

A year later, Ditko introduced the world to surgeon-turned-metaphysical superhero Doctor Strange.

The adventures of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange have been turned into blockbuster films.

Ditko left Marvel in 1966, and returned the following decade. One of his later creations was Squirrel Girl, a cult favorite among comics fans.

