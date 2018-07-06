Multi-million dollar upgrades nearly complete at Jordan-Hare Stadium

We are a few months away from football season, but construction is almost finished on a renovation and a major addition to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“We started and are about to complete the Broadway Club, which is a high end premium space. We also are in the process of completing the Harbert Family Recruiting Center building. That’s about a 45,000 square-foot building that will have a new recruiting space, and it’ll have the Tiger Walk Club, two floors of the Tiger Walk Club, and then the relocated press location in that building,” said Associate Athletic Director for Capital Projects Gregory Forthofer.

This project is totaling about $40 million and Auburn University officials say that they are still raising funds for the project.

“We are actively raising funds for these projects. We’ve actually been very successful on a lot of that but there’s club memberships to the Tiger Want Club, which we are still selling, and so yeah we are still in that process," said Forthofer.

There’s also a 16,000 square-foot locker room renovation project in the works. Officials say that all construction should be completed by the first home game.

Auburn's first game of the 2018 season inside Jordan-Hare Stadium is Sept. 8 against Alabama State.

