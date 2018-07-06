ALDOT announces interstate closures planned for next week

Motorists need to be aware traveling in downtown Birmingham over the weekend into next week.More >>
Former Birmingham lawmaker Oliver Robinson told a federal jury, “I was bribed and I sold out my community.”More >>
The storms should remain non-severe, but we could see an occasional gusty wind, heavy rain and lightning. The rain should taper off by 8 p.m. with a partly cloudy sky.More >>
A man was shot in the leg and has non-life threatening injuries.More >>
The embattled CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, Billy Canary, announced late Friday he’s retiring from his post and pursuing a job with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.More >>
