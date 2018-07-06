ALDOT announces interstate closures planned for next week

Motorists need to be aware traveling in downtown Birmingham over the weekend into next week.

Starting Friday, ALDOT is shutting down the far left lane I-65 northbound after Malfunction Junction. The closure be from 8 a.m. till 3 p.m. until Tuesday to allow for the forming and pouring of concrete for a barrier for two overhead signs.

Next week, I-59/20 northbound will be closed between the Red Mountain Expressway and 31st St. North on July 9th from 11 p.m. till 5 a.m. to work on concrete on a bridge deck over the interstate.

I-59/20 southbound between 31st St and Red Mountain Expressway will have its double right lanes closed through next weekend at 8 a.m. until 5 a.m. July 13-16. This will be to patch and repair the bridge deck.

“It’s frustrating now. Going through right and left. Going through this detour there. Go there and this. I’m downtown I can’t go to work. I’m late all the time over this. “I’m good to avoid it all together. I’m not going that way. It’s rough out there right now,” Walter Kellee said.

ALDOT is asking drivers to be patient.

“It’s going very well. We are on the time table for this project. We anticipate we will be finished and out of here by 2020,” said DeJarvis Leonard, ALDOT regional engineer said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.