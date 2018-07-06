FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms will impact the evening commute

The radar is plenty active this afternoon with thunderstorms. These storms are tracking south across the area and will impact the I-20 corridor during the early evening. The storms should remain non-severe, but we could see an occasional gusty wind, heavy rain and lightning. The rain should taper off by 8 p.m. with a partly cloudy sky. Expect overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Rain is likely both Saturday and Sunday with the best chances for rain after 1 p.m. Expect widespread rain and thunderstorms. We could occasionally see a brief strong storm during the heat of the day. No widespread or organized severe weather is in the forecast.

Tropics: Hurricane Beryl continues to strengthen in the tropics. The storms is likely to become a category two hurricane by Sunday. We still expect this storm to dissipate the farther west it travels based on increased wind shear and drier air. This is a storm we will monitor closely. Updates on our WBRC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.