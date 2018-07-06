Police investigating man shot in northeast B'ham

The storms should remain non-severe, but we could see an occasional gusty wind, heavy rain and lightning. The rain should taper off by 8 p.m. with a partly cloudy sky.More >>
A man was shot in the leg and has non-life threatening injuries.More >>
The embattled CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, Billy Canary, announced late Friday he’s retiring from his post and pursuing a job with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.More >>
Norfolk Southern resumed train operations on its mainline track through Pell City shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, according to officials.More >>
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Bessemer Road and Court R.More >>
