The best QWERTY phones

BlackBerry Key2

The return of the BlackBerry brand on the Android platform has been an unexpected success story and the BlackBerry Key2 is its high point so far. Sporting the best keyboard experience you’ll find on a smartphone today, this is also an attractive, powerful phone with plenty of stamina and a host of security and privacy features. BlackBerry has worked to refine the keyboard experience offered on the KeyOne by adding slightly larger keys and dropping the frets between them down to provide more room. The backlit keyboard is also capacitive, which means it’s touch sensitive, so you can just flick up to select suggested words that pop up on the predictive bar and you can use the whole keyboard as a trackpad for scrolling. You can still program button functions, but there’s also a Speed key now which acts as a shortcut into apps.

Do you have to compromise to get a keyboard like this one? Maybe a little. Performance doesn’t quite hit the highs of the latest flagships, though it’s not far away. The camera suffers from some shutter lag and mixed low-light performance, but the Portrait Mode is excellent. The screen is only 4.5 inches to accommodate the keyboard. But the Key2 is also reasonably priced at $650, so it’s not entirely fair to compare it with the iPhone X. Ultimately, this is the best QWERTY phone out there, bar none. Read our full BlackBerry Key2 review to learn more.

