Trump disses Bush's 'Points of Light' volunteerism program - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump disses Bush's 'Points of Light' volunteerism program

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in support of Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., and GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Great Falls, Mont. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in support of Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., and GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Great Falls, Mont.

WASHINGTON (AP) - A former White House press secretary says President Donald Trump was "rude" to dis former President George H.W. Bush's volunteerism program.

Trump was talking about "winning" during a free-wheeling campaign rally Thursday in Montana and raised Bush's "Thousand Points of Light."

Trump said people get the meaning of his slogans, "Make America Great Again" and "Putting America First." Then he added: "Thousand Points of Light. I never quite got that one. What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figured that one out?"

Bush popularized "Thousand Points of Light" and used it to name a private organization he established to encourage volunteerism.

Ari Fleischer, press secretary for Bush's son, President George W. Bush, tweeted that he doesn't mind Trump "being a fighter." He added: "I do mind him being rude."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP Exclusive: Washington psychiatric hospital called 'hell'

    AP Exclusive: Washington psychiatric hospital called 'hell'

    Friday, July 6 2018 9:26 AM EDT2018-07-06 13:26:52 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-07-07 06:22:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, patients at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., watch television. Hundreds of employees at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have suffered serious injuries d...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, patients at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., watch television. Hundreds of employees at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have suffered serious injuries d...
    Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.More >>
    Hundreds of patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital live in substandard conditions as overworked employees say they're punished for speaking out.More >>

  • Judge rejects blanket delay to reunite children at border

    Judge rejects blanket delay to reunite children at border

    Friday, July 6 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-07-06 18:11:58 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-07-07 06:22:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Diego Magalhaes, left, 10, kisses his mother Sirley Silveira, Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum with her son, after Diego was released from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

    Trump administration seeks deadline extension on a court order to reunite families separated at the border.

    More >>

    Trump administration seeks deadline extension on a court order to reunite families separated at the border.

    More >>

  • Ex-athletes say Ohio State doc groped, ogled men for years

    Ex-athletes say Ohio State doc groped, ogled men for years

    Friday, July 6 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-07-06 04:37:51 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-07-07 06:22:25 GMT
    On paper, Richard Strauss was a well-regarded Ohio State University physician who examined young athletes for decades as a team doctor and sports-medicine researcher. (Source: OSU/WSYX/CNN)On paper, Richard Strauss was a well-regarded Ohio State University physician who examined young athletes for decades as a team doctor and sports-medicine researcher. (Source: OSU/WSYX/CNN)

    Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

    More >>

    Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly