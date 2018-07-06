AATC’s Cheddar Brats on Pretzel Buns
8 Cheddar Bratwurst
1 cup Chow Chow
8 Pretzel Buns
Grill brats for about 3 minutes on all sides. Serve on toasted pretzel buns. Garnish with chow chow and favorite condiments. Enjoy!
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.