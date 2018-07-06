AATC’s Cheddar Brats on Pretzel Buns - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AATC’s Cheddar Brats on Pretzel Buns

8 Cheddar Bratwurst

1 cup Chow Chow

8 Pretzel Buns

Grill brats for about 3 minutes on all sides. Serve on toasted pretzel buns. Garnish with chow chow and favorite condiments. Enjoy!

