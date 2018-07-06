Tuscaloosa Titans host playoff game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Titans, Tuscaloosa's new minor league basketball team, will host a playoff game on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Echols Middle School gym in Northport. Student tickets are $5 each, and general admission tickets are $7 each.



The Titans will face the Music City Kings in the playoff game. The Titans hold a 12-1 record in their first season.



The Tuscaloosa Titans are part of the North American Basketball League.



Find more information at tuscaloosatitans.com or at the team's Facebook page.

