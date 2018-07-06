Lawson State Culinary's Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Sweet Chili Mango Glaze

Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Sweet Chili Mango Glaze

Ingredients: 4-6 servings

2 lb. Chicken breast, cut into 1 in. strips

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons seasoned salt

2 tablespoons garlic powder

salt and pepper to taste

1 cup buttermilk

1-quart vegetable oil for frying

Directions

In a shallow plate or bowl, mix the flour, seasoned salt, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Roll or shake the chicken pieces in the flour mixture and place on a platter. Then dip each chicken piece in the buttermilk and roll again in flour mixture. Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Fry coated chicken pieces in hot oil for about 3-5 minutes on each side. Make sure chicken is fully cooked & crispy. Chicken is done when it is no longer pink inside and its juices run clear. Drain fried chicken on paper towels and keep warm in oven until ready to serve.

Sweet Chili Mango Glaze: 4-6 servings

½ cup Mango small diced

½ cup Red wine vinegar

½ cup Sugar, granulated

½ tsp. chili flakes

½ tsp. Red bell pepper, small diced

[*Add chopped parsley, optional garnish]

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a medium saucepan bring to a simmer for 5 minutes and turn off heat and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Serve warm on the side with Fried Chicken Tenders.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.