Qatar's emir says there's no deal with Russia over missiles - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

(AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu). French President Emmanuel Macron gestures, as he shakes hands with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, after their bi-lateral meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, July 6, 2018.
PARIS (AP) - Qatar's emir said his country has not reached a deal yet over the purchase of Russia's most advanced air defense missile system.

In a news conference in Paris on Friday, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said "it's true we discussed it ... Until now, there's nothing." He declined to provide details.

Last month, French newspaper Le Monde reported that Saudi Arabia asked France to help prevent Qatar from buying Russia's S-400 missile system.

Saudi King Salman expressed his concerns over the potential deal in a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron said France won't interfere in the discussions with Russia.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab neighbors have been embroiled in a diplomatic standoff with Qatar since last year, claiming it funds terrorism, which it denies.

