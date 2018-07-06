Alabama woman charged in death of dog left in car

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama woman is charged with felony animal cruelty in the death of a dog left in a hot car outside a Walmart store.

Jefferson County jail records show 34-year-old Stephanie Shae Thomas of Trussville was released on bond early Friday after spending a few hours in custody.

News outlets quote Trussville police as saying Thomas told officers she left her dog in the car while she went inside to shop, and then lost track of time.

The dog was in the car as long as seven hours before police broke a window. Video shot by a bystander shows officers unsuccessfully trying to revive the animal.

Court records aren't available to show whether Thomas has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

