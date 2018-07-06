'Maze Runner' author Dashner says he's working on new book - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'Maze Runner' author Dashner says he's working on new book

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "The Maze Runner" author James Dashner says he's working on a new book.

Dashner tweeted late Thursday that he was working on new material and wasn't using notes as a guide for his new project, which would be the first since he was dropped by publisher Three Penguin Random House imprints over sexual misconduct allegations in February.

He is one of the country's most popular young adult novel writers, responsible for "The Mortality Doctrine" and "The 13th Reality" books. His "Maze Runner" series was turned into a motion picture franchise starring Dylan O'Brien.

In February Dashner tweeted an extended apology for his behavior after he and "Thirteen Reasons Why" author Jay Asher were cited repeatedly in a recent comments thread on sexual misconduct on the website of the School Library Journal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

