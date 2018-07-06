Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony assault in Florida - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony assault in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

A sheriff's spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the sheriff's office in Hillsborough County. No details about the allegations in the arrest warrant were immediately available.

The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He's currently in the middle of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump urges ouster of senator he blames for derailing VA nod

    Trump urges ouster of senator he blames for derailing VA nod

    Thursday, July 5 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-07-05 06:21:45 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-07-06 11:21:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or...More >>
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.More >>

  • President Trump's rallies get extensive airtime on Fox News

    President Trump's rallies get extensive airtime on Fox News

    Thursday, July 5 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-07-05 18:25:55 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-07-06 11:18:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a "Salute to Service" dinner in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Trump has found a receptive audience for his campaign-style rallies on Fox New...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a "Salute to Service" dinner in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Trump has found a receptive audience for his campaign-style rallies on Fox New...
    President Donald Trump's campaign-style rallies have found a receptive audience at Fox News Channel.More >>
    President Donald Trump's campaign-style rallies have found a receptive audience at Fox News Channel.More >>

  • Statue of Liberty climber unrepentant; Trump calls her clown

    Statue of Liberty climber unrepentant; Trump calls her clown

    Thursday, July 5 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-07-05 13:28:26 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-07-06 11:16:20 GMT
    Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.More >>
    Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly