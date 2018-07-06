Bessemer FD responds to 3 fires overnight

Firefighters are working to put out a house fire in Forestdale.More >>
Firefighters are working to put out a house fire in Forestdale.More >>
Bessemer fire crews responded to three fires overnight.More >>
Bessemer fire crews responded to three fires overnight.More >>
State Representative Chris England of Tuscaloosa said a Good Samaritan law could have made is possible for someone to get the dog out of the hot car sooner.More >>
State Representative Chris England of Tuscaloosa said a Good Samaritan law could have made is possible for someone to get the dog out of the hot car sooner.More >>
Friday will begin mostly sunny with increasing clouds through the day. The afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90s.More >>
Friday will begin mostly sunny with increasing clouds through the day. The afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90s.More >>
The suspects broke into a fence and drove off with the thousands of dollars’ worth of items in a 2000 green Dodge truck.More >>
The suspects broke into a fence and drove off with the thousands of dollars’ worth of items in a 2000 green Dodge truck.More >>