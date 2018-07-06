American Home Sellers By The Numbers (Infographic)

MoneyTips

Are you thinking about putting your house on the market? Check out our infographic above to discover the most popular marketing methods that other U.S. home sellers are using. Learn about incentives you could offer to attract potential buyers.

If you are relocating or looking to upgrade to a bigger home, remember that wherever you choose to buy, your credit score will be crucial to getting your mortgage approved. You can check your credit score and read your credit report for free within minutes using Credit Manager by MoneyTips.

This infographic wraps up our 2018 Keys to Homeownership series, which has revealed how Americans searched for homes, as well as their reasons for choosing the homes they bought. We also looked at how U.S. homebuyers made their down payments and paid for their homes. Last week, Part Five profiled American homebuyers and their living arrangements.

We wish you luck and hope these infographics have equipped you with all the keys you need to unlock your new home purchase. MoneyTips is happy to help you get free mortgage and refinance quotes from top lenders.