Americans playfully ponder pro-Trump scholar's 'shunning'

By WILLIAM J. KOLE

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - How have you been shunned?

It's a question Americans have been playfully pondering since retired Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz complained of being ostracized on Martha's Vineyard for supporting Republican President Donald Trump.

The tony island off Massachusetts long has been a summer playground for the liberal elite and Trump's Democratic predecessors, including Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

People of all political persuasions have taken to social media to weigh in on Dershowitz's grumbling about dinner invitations drying up.

But they've also been sharing their own silly and sardonic stories of feeling unwelcome - not just on the Vineyard but at other affluent hangouts like New York's chic Hamptons.

Many are taking playful digs at the idle rich.

