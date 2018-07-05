Renewed effort in protection for people who try to rescue suffering animals

More than 24 hours later, questions still linger. Could the life of a dog locked inside a hot car for more than seven hours been saved?

Trussville police said the dog had been locked in the car since 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, police arrived around 11 a.m. trying to rescue the dog.

State Representative Chris England of Tuscaloosa said a Good Samaritan law could have made is possible for someone to get the dog out of the hot car sooner.

"What we saw yesterday in the fact that people were questioning whether or not they could do it, I think you'll see a renewed call for legislation that protects individuals who are in good faith operating to save an animal locked in the car,” said England.

England sponsored similar legislation that offered those protections, but the bill died during the 2017 legislative session.

"I introduced House Bill 524 that would create a good Samaritan protection for individuals who intervene to protect and save an animal who may have been locked in a car without having to worry about being sued or criminally prosecuted for doing so,” said England.

