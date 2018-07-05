FIRST ALERT: Rain chances climb Friday

Friday will begin mostly sunny with increasing clouds through the day. The afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90s. We will see spotty showers and storms developing late morning with more widespread thunderstorms during the afternoon. There is no organized risk for severe weather, but like with all summertime thunderstorms we could see a few strong ones. The main threats will be gusty winds. Rain will likely linger through the evening hours.

Weekend: We can expect widespread rain and thunderstorms both on Saturday and Sunday. The conditions will be a bit breezy on Saturday with winds up to 30 mph. Rain chances will once again be high during the afternoon and early evening. Sunday looks mostly dry during the morning, but we could see some afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Beryl has formed in the Atlantic. The storm is a long way from the United States. The current track and forecast models show the storm gaining little strength and maintaining a westward course. The storms will not be able to turn much to the north because of a strong Bermuda High in place.

