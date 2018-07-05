Woodstock PD searching for suspects in business burglary

Woodstock police searching for two people caught on camera burglarizing a business in McCalla late Wednesday night.

Coalmont Electrical development corporation provided surveillance tape photos of what they said appears to be two men stealing copper equipment.

The suspects broke into a fence and drove off with the thousands of dollars’ worth of items in a 2000 green Dodge truck.

If you recognize the truck or culprits you’re asked to call police at 205-938-9790.

