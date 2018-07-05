Bibb Co. couple arrested for neglecting 11 dogs

Woodstock police charging a couple with animal cruelty charges after officers say they found nearly a dozen emaciated dogs.

Bibb County EMA director Kirk Smith, who’s over the animal control division, says he's not sure if the 11 dogs found in poor condition would've survived much longer had no one took notice.

Woodstock police got a call that several dogs in the South Forty area were being neglected.

“There were 11 dogs, there were a couple in the house, but the other nine they were outside and chained. They were in pretty bad shape, didn't need to be where they need to be,” said Smith. “They were very malnourished very skinny."

Smith said every pet owner needs to go over finances and scheduling before taking on so many dogs to avoid sad situations like this.

“If you own an animal it's your responsibility to take care of it. Animals depend on us, especially if you have them chained or something like that. They are going to depend on you to get that food, water and shelter they need to live a healthy life,” said Smith.

The good news is the shelter's taking care of the dogs and they're expected to make a full turn around.

“Over the first weekend we've had them they are gaining weight and doing well they are nothing like what they did look like,” said Smith.

Smith said a rescue organization the shelter partners with is working to find all eleven dogs new good homes.

