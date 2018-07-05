Don’t miss your chance to win big with Amazon’s Alexa Prime Day sweepstakes

By Lucas Coll



Prime Day, Amazon’s big yearly sales event, is almost here. On Monday, June 16, Prime members can take advantage of a myriad of great deals and other special offers, and Amazon has announced that 2018’s special sale will run through the 17th officially making it the longest Prime Day yet. Since it began in 2015 (Amazon’s 20th anniversary), Prime Day has quickly grown to rival other annual sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, thanks to deep discounts on name-brand electronics and other hot items.

To celebrate its fourth annual Prime Day event, Amazon is offering buyers a chance to score big. The Alexa Prime Day sweepstakes allows any Prime member with an Alexa-enabled device to enter to win one of four grand prizes, which include a brand-new 2019 Lexus ES, $50,000 cash, a complete smart home makeover, or a paid trip for two to Seattle. Each household gets up to 10 contest entries, so read on to learn how to enter.

How to enter the Alexa Prime Day sweepstakes

For a chance to win big during the Alexa Prime Day sweepstakes, all you need is an Alexa-enabled smart device. These include smart hubs like Amazon’s excellent Echo series, which remain among our favorite smart speakers, as well as other Alexa-enabled gadgetslike the Sonos One smart speaker and Ecobee smart home devices.

You can get up to 10 entries into the Alexa Prime Day sweepstakes, and throwing your hat into the ring couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is use your Alexa device to ask select questions or give simple voice commands, and each one places you into the lottery to win. These include:

“Alexa, what’s the news?”

“Alexa, where’s my stuff?”

“Alexa, what are your deals?”

“Alexa, play music.”

“Alexa, tell me a life hack.”

Alternatively, you can just interact with any of your Alexa-connected smart home devices (like your smart thermostat, lights, speakers, or anything else that’s part of your Alexa smart home ecosystem) and Alexa will automatically enter you into the contest. It’s that simple. Be sure to check out the Alexa Prime Day sweepstakespage for all the details so you don’t miss your chance to win one of the four grand prizes and good luck!

Contest Details

