Fight involving 50 people in Tuscaloosa leads to dozens of shots

The 4th of July ended overnight in Tuscaloosa with a fight involving around 50 people and dozens of shots being fired.

Despite the number of gunshots, the only thing hit was a car driven by a 17 year-old girl trying to escape the violence.

Tuscaloosa police were called to the 1900 block of Fosters Ferry Road just after midnight. People at the scene said about 50 people were there fighting.

The 17-year-old told officers some guys pulled guns during a party and began shooting at each other. The reason for the argument is unknown. Investigators collected more than 60 shell casings from the scene.

A Tuscaloosa minister who’s been working with youth in the area says many kids see violence as the best way to solve their issues with others.

“The issues are always just conflict and we have to do a better job of conflict resolution and teaching them how to handle minor conflict or what we might call minor conflict,” said Pastor Tyshawn Gardner of Plum Grove Baptist Church.

Authorities have the identified the names of four potential suspects, but no one has been charged.

Anyone with information can call Tuscaloosa police at 205-349-2121.

