Nevada execution plan sedative blamed for troubles elsewhere

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A sedative that Nevada plans to use next week as the first of three drugs in the state's first lethal injection since 2006 has been blamed for problem executions in recent years in several other states.

The U.S. Supreme Court says the drug, called midazolam (mid-AHZ'-oh-lam), can be used in lethal injections.

But the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada pointed Thursday to Arizona's decision to stop using it following an execution that took nearly two hours to kill Joseph Rudolph Wood in 2014.

Robert Dunham, head of the Death Penalty Information Center in Washington, D.C., says Nevada could follow Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida and Ohio in hosting a botched or "observably troublesome" execution.

State prisons spokeswoman Brooke Santina didn't immediately respond to questions about the execution plan made public this week for the lethal injection next week of twice-convicted murderer Scott Raymond Dozier.

