Ridin’ nerdy: 15 drool-worthy car gadgets for your summertime road trip

By Kailla Coomes



Bestek Jump Starter($50)

With summer here, warmer weather is in the horizon and road trip season has officially begun. When making your road trip checklist, always include the perfect playlist and money-saving road trip apps, ensuring your trip is fun and budget friendly. Make sure to have the practical devices designed to assist during an emergency, plus some rather unnecessary — albeit, enjoyable — gizmos as well. From a self-powered jump starter to a coffeemaker for your car, we put together our 15 favorite car gadgets for your summertime road trips. Jumper cables are great if you have another vehicle to give you a friendly jolt. However, if you’re in a more isolated area, jumper cables are essentially useless. The potable self-poweredBestek Jump Starter isideal for this exact scenario, and it features two USB ports for your mobile devices as well as a flashlight.

Ztylus Stinger($15)

No one wants to think that they will get in a car accident, but being prepared for it will give you a sense of security. The Stinger is a handy deviceto have at your disposal after an accident. If your car windows or doors are jammed, the Stinger is designed to shatter the dashboard or car window, thus allowing you to quickly exit your vehicle. The device also incorporates a slim blade on the backside, which allows you to slice through a jammed seat belt.

Fobo Tire Plus($179)

Properly inflated tires wear more evenly, thus increasing the lifespan of your rubber as well as fuel efficiency. Rather than using a handheld pressure gauge to ensure your tires are properly inflated, the Fobo Tire Plus system uses a series of Bluetooth gauges that relay this information directly to your smartphone. Fobo will alert you when your tire pressure is getting too low directly from your phone. The app provides an easy to follow tutorial, making installation take less than five minutes.

Scosche USB Charger($12)

As you begin to accumulate car gadgets, you’ll also need more space to charge many of these devices. Thankfully, Scosche’s charger allows you to charge two devices at once. While there are USB hubs with more ports, this unit is one of the best given its low profile and budget-friendly price tag. There are plenty of excellent chargers if you’re willing to spend a little bit more, too.

Tile Mate($20)

Our forgetfulness costs us thousands of dollars over the course of our lifetimes. Unsurprisingly, one of the most commonly misplaced items are our car keys. Thankfully, the Bluetooth-equipped Tile Mate easily slides onto a keychain, allowing you to track the whereabouts of your keys using an accompanying mobile app — even if they’re locked inside your car. Tile is one of the best Bluetooth trackers on the market, and it’s compatible with several infotainment systems.

Garmin Dash Cam 65W ($250) A dash cam is an exceptional tool for determining fault after a car accident, and the Garmin Dash Cam 65W is our top pick. The device captures images in crystal-clear 1080p video, saves video on impact, and will record your GPS location to show when and where accidents occurred. It keeps you safe, and you can use it to make cool time-lapse videos if you drive in through a scenic area.

Escort Max 360($449)

When it’s just you and the open road, no cars in sight, it’s nice to go a little bit over the speed limit. Unfortunately, this unlawful (albeit ubiquitous behavior) will eventually lead to hefty fines. Thankfully, there are an array of radar detectors on the market to notify us when The Fuzz is using radar in the vicinity, including the lauded Escort Max 360 . The device is one of the most accurate on the market, loaded with dual antennas and robust smartphone compatibility that allows you to network with other nearby speedsters.

Park-Zone PZ-1600($22)

It can be difficult to know just how far to pull up when parking in smaller garages. Parking assistants are an easy way to help maximize space and prevent us from continually tapping our front bumpers. The simple traffic signal display on the PZ-1600 lets you know when you’ve pulled up far enough, without any ill-fatedguesswork.

Handpresso($160)

Most of us simply shudder at the thought of starting our workday without a cup of coffee. It’s easy to forget to set our favorite coffeemaker , or, if we’re running behind, we may simply lack the time to swing by our preferential coffee shop on the way to work. Designed for the flibbertigibbet — or those with a soft spot for unnecessary gadgets — the Handpresso is a coffeemaker tailor-made for your car. The unit works with your own preferred grounds or ESE espresso pods, and plugs directly into thecigarette lighter or 12-volt port in your car.

Automatic Pro Car Adapter($130)

The Automatic Car Adapter plugs into the standard diagnostic (OBD-II) port on most cars from as from as far back as 1996, but does not work with electric cars. This allows the device to pull data directly from your vehicle’s onboard computer. The paired mobile app also has many convenient features, including a vehicle locator, mileage log, and the ability to notify emergency services after an accident. The car adapter also works with a host of third-party apps, such as IFTTT Nest , and Amazon Echo

Ion Audio Cassette Bluetooth Adapter ($20)

If your car is living in the past, a Bluetooth cassette adapter is a great way to stream all of your favorite playlists directly from your smartphone (without any unsightly cord clutter). Ion Audio’s offering is one of our favorites, too.It offers roughly four hours of playback on a single charge, which is morethan enough juice to play all of your favorite — orembarrassing — tunes, much to the dismay of your friends. It even allows for hands-free calling via a built-in microphone.

High Road Car Seat Organizer ($20)

Now that you’veamassed an arsenal of useful gadgets, you’ll need a place to stow them. The High Road Car Seat Organizer is a solid storage option for families and hoarders alike.The unit is made of durable mesh and polyester, and comes with an array of compartments and flexible pockets. The adjustable headrest strap also easily fastens to virtually any seat back, allowing you to keep all of your belongings within arm’s reach.

Pearl RearVision backup camera ($350)

Pearl’s RearVision backup camera ensures you’ll never again bring your car home with a dent — at least not one you’re directly responsible for. Easy and quick to install, it consists of a small camera integrated into a frame you need to mount over your rear license plate. It relies on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to transfer live footage straight to your smartphone, meaning there’s no need to splice anything into your car’s electrical system. Note the RearVision doesn’t work with cars built before 1996.

Hudway Cast ($300)

Hudway’s portable head-up display sits easily on the dash and wirelessly mirrors smartphones screen in front of your eyes. It’s one of our favorite head-up display because you can still control basic phone functions on your smartphone — quickly manage calls, switch tracks, or share location while seeing directions on the HUD. The transparent lens focuses the virtual image about nine feet in front of you, and it’s perfectly visible at night or during the day.

iOttie Easy Wireless Charging Mount ($45)

The iOttie Wireless Charging Mount is part phone mount, part exceptional wireless charger. It easily charges up to 40% faster than standard wireless charging. Its telescopic arm extends from 4.9” to 8.3”, letting you find the perfect angle. Air vents on the back of the mount allow cool air to circulate within so you don’t need to worry about an overheated phone. It’s compatible with all devices including Samsung Galaxy and the latest iPhone.

