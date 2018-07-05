Deputies searching for Chelsea storage facility robbery suspect - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Deputies searching for Chelsea storage facility robbery suspect

CHELSEA, AL (WBRC) -

Shelby County deputies are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Chelsea storage facility.

They are looking for a white male in a mid-90s Ford F-150.

The suspect robbed the facility on June 23 and July 2.

If you have any information, contact investigator Jon Smitherman at 205-670-6012.

