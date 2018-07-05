Investigators' emails to US Rep. Jordan went to bad address

(AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins). Former Ohio State wrestler Mike DiSabato discusses abuse he says he suffered at the hands of a late Ohio State team doctor in the 1990s, on Monday, July 2, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. DiSabato and another former wrestler als...

(Ohio State University via AP, File). This file photo shows a 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, has been accused of s...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE –This Oct. 22, 2015 file photo shows U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Capitol Hill. Two men who were wrestlers at Ohio State University in the 1990s say Jordan isn't being truthful when he says he wasn't aware of a...

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The office of a congressman says newly released records show attempts to schedule an interview with him as part of an Ohio State sex abuse investigation were sent to a non-existent email address.

U.S. Rep Jim Jordan's spokesman said Thursday the Republican is working with investigators to set up a meeting.

The glitch appears to clear up seemingly contradictory statements by Jordan's office and Porter Wright, the law firm leading Ohio State's investigation into Dr. Richard Strauss. Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach at the time Strauss is alleged to have groped male athletes.

An investigative team from Seattle-based Perkins Coie (coo-ey) emailed Jordan directly - but inaccurately - in May. Porter Wright says they followed up with a call in June that Jordan's office says it never received.

