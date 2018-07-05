Former Fox News executive Bill Shine joins White House staff - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Former Fox News executive Bill Shine joins White House staff

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Fox News executive Bill Shine is officially joining the White House.

Shine, the former co-president of President Donald Trump's preferred television channel, will be deputy chief of staff for communications. His expected hiring was reported last week.

The White House said Thursday that Shine "brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role."

His hiring comes as Trump is increasingly putting his stamp on the West Wing, as aides with more traditional experience leave the administration. Friday marks the last day for Joe Hagin, the deputy chief of staff for operations.

Trump has been frustrated with news coverage on his administration heading into a contentious midterm election and the 2020 campaign.

At Fox News, Shine rose from being a producer for Trump confidant Sean Hannity to being the top deputy for founding CEO Roger Ailes. Shine was ousted in May 2017.

He was not accused of harassment like Ailes and former Fox personality Bill O'Reilly. But some accusers said he looked the other way as charges of toxic workplace behavior built up.

