Healthy Toasts for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Peaches and Ricotta Breakfast Toast

Makes 1 serving

1 thick slice bread of choice, toasted

3 tablespoons part-skim ricotta cheese

½ ripe peach, pitted and sliced

1 teaspoon honey

Dash of ground cinnamon

Spread ricotta over toast. Top with peach slices, and drizzle with honey. Sprinkle cinnamon over toast.

Plum Tomato and Mozzarella Caprese Toast

Makes 8 servings

8 plum tomatoes sliced thick

12 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices

1 medium loaf Italian bread, sliced and toasted

1 ½ cups fresh basil leaves

½ to 1 cup balsamic vinegar

Place 2 tomato slices and 1 to 2 mozzarella cheese slices over lightly toasted Italian bread.

Sprinkle with basil and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.

Avocado and Chickpea Toast

Makes 1 serving

1 piece whole wheat pita bread

½ medium avocado, pitted and mashed

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Dash of salt

3 tablespoons roasted chickpeas

Dash of hot sauce (optional)

In a small bowl, mash avocado, and stir in lemon juice and salt. Spread avocado over toast, and top with chickpeas. Add hot sauce, if desired.

