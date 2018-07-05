Healthy Toasts for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Peaches and Ricotta Breakfast Toast
Makes 1 serving
1 thick slice bread of choice, toasted
3 tablespoons part-skim ricotta cheese
½ ripe peach, pitted and sliced
1 teaspoon honey
Dash of ground cinnamon
Spread ricotta over toast. Top with peach slices, and drizzle with honey. Sprinkle cinnamon over toast.
Plum Tomato and Mozzarella Caprese Toast
Makes 8 servings
8 plum tomatoes sliced thick
12 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
1 medium loaf Italian bread, sliced and toasted
1 ½ cups fresh basil leaves
½ to 1 cup balsamic vinegar
Place 2 tomato slices and 1 to 2 mozzarella cheese slices over lightly toasted Italian bread.
Sprinkle with basil and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.
Avocado and Chickpea Toast
Makes 1 serving
1 piece whole wheat pita bread
½ medium avocado, pitted and mashed
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Dash of salt
3 tablespoons roasted chickpeas
Dash of hot sauce (optional)
In a small bowl, mash avocado, and stir in lemon juice and salt. Spread avocado over toast, and top with chickpeas. Add hot sauce, if desired.
Shopping List
Sliced whole wheat bread (for breakfast toast)
whole wheat pita bread
1 medium loaf Italian bread
Whole wheat English muffins
Whole wheat tortillas
Hot sauce
3 tablespoons roasted chickpeas
1 teaspoon honey (Sprouts brand)
Dash of ground cinnamon (Sprouts brand)
½ to 1 cup balsamic vinegar (Sprouts brand)
Salt
2 ripe peaches
4 plum tomatoes
Fresh basil leaves
2 medium avocados
lemon juice
3 tablespoons part-skim ricotta cheese
6 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese
